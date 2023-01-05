Iraq vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6, 2023 

Iraq and Oman will square off in the curtain raiser of the 2023 Arab Gulf Cup on Friday (January 6).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory over Kuwait in a warm-up friendly in December. Ali Ayiyah's ninth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Oman, meanwhile, also triumphed over Syria by the same scoreline in December. Khaled Al Breiki scored the winner with five minutes to go after their opponents had been reduced to ten men.

International Football Fanpage @Footie_Matters



Group A

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Yemen



Group B

Bahrain

Qatar

UAE

Kuwait



The top 2 in each group advance to the Semi Finals



Both teams will now turn their attention to the Gulf Cup, where they have been drawn in Group A alongside Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Iraq are hosting the competition for the first time since 1979.

Iraq vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two teams. Iraq lead 12-6, while seven games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in a friendly in September 2022 was a 1-1 draw, with Oman securing a 4-3 victory on penalties.

Their last four head-to-head games have ended in a draw in regular time.

Iraq's last four games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Oman are unbeaten in five head-to-head games against Iraq.

The last eight head-to-head fixtures have produced three goals or fewer.

Oman are on a three-game winning run, with nine of their last ten games failing to produce up to three goals.

Iraq vs Oman Prediction

Iraq are hosts of the tournament and will be keen to get their campaign off to a positive start by claiming maximum points.

However, Oman are the more in-form side, having won three games on the bounce. Their unbeaten streak against Iraq will also inspire confidence, although home advantage could give the Iraqis a slight advantage.

Iraq Football Podcast @IraqFootballPod



Iraq host Oman in the opening match on Friday 6th January.



_بصراوي

#خليجي_25



Mahdi Karim, managing director of the Iraq national team, says the final squad announcement for the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra will be made on Tuesday 3rd January. Iraq host Oman in the opening match on Friday 6th January.

The game is likely to be compact, with neither side famed for their attacking prowess. A goal might be enough to nick all three points, but the spoils could be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Iraq 0-0 Oman

Iraq vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw

