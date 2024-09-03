Iraq vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Iraq and Oman will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The hosts will be looking to build on the 3-1 home win they registered over Vietnam in the last round of the qualifiers in June 2024.

Hussein Ali broke the deadlock in the 12th minute before missing a 19th-minute penalty. Ali Jasim and Aymen Hussein scored either side of Tuan Hai Pham's second-half strike to help their nation claim all three points.

Oman, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Kyrgyzstan in the last round of the qualifiers. They went ahead through Eldiyar Zarypbekov's 20th-minute goal while Alimardon Shukurev's 57th-minute own goal drew the game level.

The stalemate saw Oman progress to this stage of the qualifiers as Group D winners with 13 points from six games. Iraq finished top of Group F with maximum points to their name.

Both nations have been drawn alongside South Korea, Jordan, Kuwait and Palestine in Group B.

Iraq vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 29th meeting between the two sides. Iraq have 13 wins to their name, nine games were drawn while Oman were victorious six times.

Their most recent clash came in January 2023 when Iraq claimed a 3-2 victory after extra time in the Gulf Cup final.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Oman's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Iraq have won seven of their last eight games.

Oman remained in the 76th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Iraq remained in 55th place.

Oman form guide: D-W-W-W-D Iraq form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Iraq vs Oman Prediction

Iraq have won their last four games on the bounce and will be aiming for a fifth successive win as they seek to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986.

Oman are unbeaten in their last six games (three draws). Jaroslav Šilhavý's side's defense has been the backbone of their recent good form, having kept a clean sheet in four games in this run.

The last six head-to-head games have ended in draws and another keenly-contested match could be on the cards.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Iraq 1-0 Oman

Iraq vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iraq to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

