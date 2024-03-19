Iraq vs Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Iraq and The Phillippines will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup round-of-16 on Thursday. Yazan Al Naimat put the Jordanians ahead in first-half injury time but Suad Natiq and Aymen Hussein scored quickfire goals to help Iraq go 2-1 up.

A thrilling end to the game saw Yazan El Arab and Nizar Al Rashdan score injury-time goals to help the eventual runners-up qualify.

Iraq will turn their focus back to the qualifiers where their last game came in a 1-0 away victory over Vietnam.

The Philippines, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Indonesia in the qualifiers in November 2023. Goals in either half from Patrick Reichelt and Saddil Ramdani ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left them in third spot in Group F on one point. Iraq lead the way with maximum points from two games.

Iraq vs Philippines Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Iraq's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of the Philippines' last six games have produced less than three goals.

Iraq climbed four places to 59th spot in the latest FIFA World Cup rankings. The Philippines climbed to 139th.

Five of Iraq's last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Iraq form guide: L-W-W-W-L The Philippines form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Iraq vs Philippines Prediction

Iraq had a remarkable group stage in the Asian Cup, winning all three games (including against perennial favorites Japan). However, their tournament ended meekly in the round of 16. They have also made a two-game winning start and will be expected to claim maximum points in the first of this double-header.

The Philippines have not been in action for almost four months and have their work cut out if they are to leave here with anything.

We are backing Iraq to claim all three points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Iraq 4-0 Philippines

Iraq vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iraq to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Iraq to win both halves