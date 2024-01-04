Iraq vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

Iraq and South Korea lock horns at the New York University Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Saturday for an international friendly as both sides warm up before the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Coming off the back of consecutive wins, Iraq are looking to add more wind to their sails ahead of the cup. The Lions of Mesopotamia beat Indonesia 5-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, before a slender 1-0 win over Vietnam on matchday two of the campaign.

A win over Asian giants like South Korea would be a real pep in the step for Jesús Casas' side, who have qualified for the Asian Cup for the eighth time in a row.

Iraq have called up 26 players for the friendly game and the subsequent tournament, including key attacker Mohanad Ali, who has 18 goals from 40 appearances.

South Korea are in terrific form right now too, winning their last five games in a row. The Taegeuk Warriors beat Saudi Arabia (1-0), Tunisia (4-0) and Vietnam (6-0) in friendlies, before overcoming Singapore (5-0) and China (3-0) in the World Cup qualifying matches.

Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann has named 26 players for Saturday's clash and the upcoming tournament, with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min the headline inclusion. He's scored 41 times for South Korea in 116 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Hwang Hee-chan, who has 12 goals for the side in 59 appearances, has also been called up.

Iraq vs South Korea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between the sides before, with South Korea winning nine times over Iraq and losing just five times.

Iraq's last win over South Korea came in June 1988, beating the Taegeuk Warriors 2-0 in the President's Cup.

Iraq have failed to score in their last four clashes with South Korea.

South Korea beat Iraq 3-0 in their last encounter on November 2021 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

South Korea have won their last five international matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding none.

Iraq have won their last two games and remain unbeaten in their last six.

Iraq vs South Korea Prediction

Iraq have a terrible head-to-head record against South Korea, but will rely on their current form to ruffle a few feathers.

Even then, the Taegeuk Warriors have looked sharp, banging in goals left, right and center, and could prove too much for Iraq to handle.

Prediction: Iraq 0-2 South Korea

Iraq vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Korea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No