Iraq vs Syria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iraq and Syria will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Iraq are slated to be the hosts but the game will be played in neutral Doha. They come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to the United Arab Emirates in a qualifier last month. Ali Ahmed Mabkhout scored a last-gasp equalizer for the hosts to snatch a point in injury time.

Syria were on the end of a 3-2 defeat to Lebanon on 'home turf' last month. Mohamad Kdouh scored a first-half brace to inspire Lebanon to victory.

Both sides are running out of time to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup alive. They each occupy the bottom two places in Group A, with Syria having garnered one point from four matches while Iraq are two points better off.

Iraq vs Syria Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 26 occasions in the past and Iraq have a better record with 13 wins to their name.

Syria were victorious in six games while seven previous matches have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their last meeting, a goalless draw in a group stage fixture at the 2019 WAFF Championship.

Iraq form guide: D-D-L-D-L

Syria form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Iraq vs Syria Team News

Iraq

Coach Dick Advocaat called up 27 players to dispute the upcoming qualifiers against Syria and Korea Republic. The squad is headlined by team captain Alaa Abdul-Zahra as well as other experienced stalwarts like Ahmed Ibrahim and Ali Adnan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Syria

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Syria. Osama Omari and Moayad Ajan were among those left out of their nation's latest 28-man squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iraq vs Syria Predicted XI

Iraq Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fahad Talib (GK); Mustafa Nadhim, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ali Faez, Ali Adnan; Mohammed Qasim, Ibrahim Bayesh, Amir Al-Ammari, Amjad Attwan, Alaa Abdul-Zahra; Ayman Hussein

Syria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Alma (GK); Amro Jenyat, Saad Ahmad, Omar Midani, Khaled Kurdaghli; Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Thaer Krouma, Israa Hamwiah, Fahd Youssef; Omar Kharbin, Omar Al Somah

Iraq vs Syria Prediction

Neither side are in the best of form and a continuation of their poor displays could put paid to their hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup next year.

Compact defending has been a high point for both sides but their struggles in attack could make this a low-scoring game. Given the poor form of both teams, it is hard to see where a goal would come from and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless encounter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Iraq 0-0 Syria

Edited by Peter P