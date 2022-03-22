Iraq vs UAE prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iraq and UAE will lock horns at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. The game was supposed to be Iraq's first game in Baghdad in almost two decades but has been shifted to a neutral venue due to security reasons.

A direct qualification is out of reach for both teams, but a chance to go into the fourth round is up for grabs. Al Abyad are third in Group A with nine points from eight games. They will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Iran in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Lions of Mesopotamia are winless and second from bottom, with just five points. They must win here to keep their slim progression hopes alive.

A defeat would signal the end of their pursuit, so the pressure is on Abdul-Ghani Shahad's side to go for all three points.

Iraq vs UAE Head-To-Head

There have been 30 clashes between the Middle Eastern rivals, with the UAE winning only nine times against Iraq, who've beaten them on 11 occasions. However, their last two fixtures have ended in draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in the October reverse.

Iraq Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L.

UAE Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W.

Iraq vs UAE Team News

Iraq

Manager Abdul-Ghani Shahad has called up a massive 30-man squad for this month's double header against the UAE and Syria, including three uncapped players. However, top-scorers Mohanad Ali and Alaa Abdul-Zahra are both injured.

Bormley striker Ali Al-Hamdi will look to finally open his account, having drawn a blank in four appearances thus far.

Injured: Mohanad Ali, Alaa Abdul-Zahra.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

UAE

The White Ones have called up a 28-man squad for their qualifiers against Iraq and South Korea this month.

Top-scorer Ali Mabkhout will look to add to his prolific tally of 79 international goals while captain Walid Abbas will also feature. Baniyas defender Khalid Al-Hashemi is gunning for his first cap.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Iraq vs UAE Predicted XIs

Iraq (4-2-3-1): Jalal Hassan; Ahmed Ibrahim, Dhurgham Ismail, Ali Faez, Mustafa Nadhim; Amjad Attwan, Saad Abdul-Amir; Hassan Abdul-Karim, Mohannad Abdul-Raheem, Aymen Hussein; Alaa Abbas.

UAE (4-2-3-1): Khalid Eisa; Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamees, Abdulaziz Haikal, Mohammed Al-Attas; Majed Hassan, Ali Salmeen; Khalil Ibrahim, Ismail Matar, Caio Canedo; Ali Mabkhout.

Iraq vs UAE Prediction

Both teams are clinging on to their lives here, which could see them cancel each other out. However, the UAE have an excellent attacking arsenal, which could allow them to come away with a victory.

Prediction: Iraq 1-2 UAE.

Edited by Bhargav