Iraq vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Iraq and Uganda will continue their preparations for a return to competitive action when they trade tackles in an international friendly on Friday.

This will be Iraq's first game since their 3-0 defeat to Qatar in Group A of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in December. Three goals in the final eight minutes helped the Maroons secure all three points.

Uganda showed great determination to claw back from a two-goal deficit and secure a 3-2 victory against Moldova in a friendly on Tuesday. Patrick Kaddu starred with a brace from the penalty spot to inspire the win for the East Africans.

The Cranes will next be in action when they take on Bahrain in another friendly next week.

This friendly match will be used to launch the brand new Al-Madina Stadium, a 32-000 capacity Stadium and the first Iraqi stadium to use solar energy.

Iraq vs Uganda Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and Uganda are yet to win a game against their Asian counterparts. The Lions of Mesopotamia have one win to their name, while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2-2 friendly fixture played in August 2021.

Iraq form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Uganda form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Iraq vs Uganda Team News

Iraq

Coach Zeljko Petrovic called up 21 players to dispute the game against Uganda. The squad is headlined by experienced defender Ahmed Ibrahim. Yaser Kasim and Ahmed Fadhel have been ruled out with ankle and muscle injuries respectively.

Injuries: Ahmed Fadhel, Yaser Kasim

Suspension: None

Uganda

Byarushanga Bobosi was substituted in the first half against Moldova and is unlikely to feature.

Injury: Byarushanga Bobosi

Suspension: None

Iraq vs Uganda Predicted XI

Iraq Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fahad Talib (GK); Ahmed Ibrahim, Manaf Younis, Sameh Saeed, Hassan Raed; Hussein Ali, Sajad Jassim, Mohammed Ali Abbood, Ahmed Farhan; Sherko Karim, Alaa Abbas

Uganda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ismail Watenga (GK); Halid Lwaliwa, Aziz Kayondo, Enock Walusimbi, Gavin Kizito; Bright Anukani, Martin Kizza, George Kasonko; Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu, Patrick Kaddu

Iraq vs Uganda Prediction

Neither of the two sides is famed for their attacking prowess and we expect this match to be a low-scoring encounter.

The defense is likely to come out top in the game and it is difficult to see where goals will come from. Home advantage could count in Iraq's favor, so we are backing the Asians to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Iraq 1-0 Uganda

