Iraq vs Yemen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12th 2023 

Iraq and Yemen will battle for three points in the Asian Gulf Cup on Thursday. The home side currently lead the way at the summit of Group A, having garnered four points from two matches played so far.

Yemen are bottom of the standings and have already been eliminated from the competition, having failed to register any points so far.

Iraq come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on Monday. Ibraheem Bayesh and Aso Rostom scored in either half to guide the Lions of Mesopotamia to victory.

Yemen fell to a 3-2 defeat against Oman. A thrilling first half saw both sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw, while Issam Al Sabhi's 47th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Iraq vs Yemen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 11 occasions in the past and Yemen are yet to win a game against Iraq, losing nine times and drawing twice.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in the Gulf Cup in December 2019.

Iraq are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, winning two matches and drawing two in this sequence.

Yemen are without a win since November 2019, losing 11 of their last 13 games.

Each of Iraq's last six matches have seen one of the two sides fail to find the back of the net.

Yemen have scored just three goals in their last 10 games against Iraq, conceding 22 goals.

Yemen's 3-2 defeat to Oman halted a run of 11 games in which they failed to find the back of the net.

Iraq vs Yemen Prediction

Iraq need just one point to secure qualification for the next round, with a win guaranteeing them top spot.

The hosts are heavy favorites to triumph over Yemen. Yemen's run of almost four years without an international win highlights the difference between the two sides, while they are also yet to register a win against Iraq in 11 attempts.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Iraq 2-0 Yemen

Iraq vs Yemen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iraq to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

