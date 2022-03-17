Iraq vs Zambia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Iraq host Zambia at the Al-Madina International Stadium on Friday for a friendly game as the sides clash for the first time in history.

The Lions of Mesopotamia return to action for the first time since a 1-1 draw with Lebanon in the World Cup qualifiers in February.

They've won only once in their last 10 games in all competitions - a slender 1-0 win over Uganda in a friendly match, while drawing five times.

Their upcoming clash is a precursor to a pair of World Cup qualifiers against the UAE and Syria as Iraq aim to sneak into the fourth round despite slim chances.

Zambia have already been eliminated from the race for the Qatar showpiece after finishing third in their group in the second round.

The Chipolopolo are now scheduled to play two largely inconsequential friendlies this month.

Iraq vs Zambia Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the sides.

IRAQ F.A. @IRAQFA المُنتخب الزامبي يؤدي، اليوم الأربعاء، أول وحدة تدريبيّة له في ملعبِ الشعب الدولي وسط العاصمة بغداد، استعداداً لمواجهةِ منتخبنا الوطني العراقي لكرة القدم ودياً في ملعبِ المدينةِ الدولي في 18 من الشهرِ الحالي. المُنتخب الزامبي يؤدي، اليوم الأربعاء، أول وحدة تدريبيّة له في ملعبِ الشعب الدولي وسط العاصمة بغداد، استعداداً لمواجهةِ منتخبنا الوطني العراقي لكرة القدم ودياً في ملعبِ المدينةِ الدولي في 18 من الشهرِ الحالي. https://t.co/IiYQiE7YIH

Iraq Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Zambia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Iraq vs Zambia Team News

Iraq

The Lions of Mesopotamia have been dealt some early setbacks as four players - Muhammad Mazhar, Amir Sabah, Youssef Fawzi and Hussein Ammar - have returned to their clubs.

Hussein Zabbar didn't complete the training with a slight ankle injury while Alaa Abbas trained alone.

On the bright side, Mustafa Nazim has joined the squad while Amjad Atwan is also expected to join.

Injured: Hussein Zabbar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Muhammad Mazhar, Amir Sabah, Youssef Fawzi, Hussein Ammar

Zambia

Head coach Aljosa Asanovic has called up 21 local players for their upcoming friendlies against Iraq and Guinea.

Nkana duo Patrick Gondwe and Alex Ng'onga are both gunning to start upfront, while Prince Mumba could feature in midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Iraq vs Zambia Predicted XI

Iraq (4-4-2): Muhammed Hamid; Ahmed Ibrahim, Mustafa Nadhim, Manaf Younis, Abbas Qasim; Mohammed Qasim, Amjad Attwan, Ibrahim Bayesh, Sherko Karim; Mohannad Abdul-Raheem, Aymen Hussein.

Zambia (4-3-3): Kelvin Malunga; Dominic Chanda, Prosper Chiluya, Solomon Sakala, Miguel Chaiwa; Kelvin Kampamba, Chanda Mukuka, Prince Mumba; Albert Kangwanda, Derrick Bulaya, Patrick Gondwe.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Iraq vs Zambia Prediction

Zambia have called up a relatively inexperienced squad, so little is expected of them and they are not under pressure to perform.

Iraq, meanwhile, have seen poor form with just one win from their last 10 games but should be able to walk away with a win here.

Prediction: Iraq 2-0 Zambia

Edited by Peter P