Ireland 0-0 Portugal: Selecao player ratings as Pepe sees red on frustrating night for visitors | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Portugal were held to a goalless draw by Ireland in Dublin in their penultimate 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier as Pepe saw red.

Chances were few and far between from open play for both teams, although the Boys in Green looked dangerous in the final ten minutes. They kept their mighty visitors at bay for much of the game with a spirited defensive performance. Ireland then appeared to pull a late winner, although the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Pepe, in the 81st minute, was also sent off for the Selecao for elbowing Callum Robinson. Ireland looked to take advantage of that, but Portugal held out the remainder of the game.

Nevertheless, a point was enough for the Euro 2016 champions to move above Serbia in Group A on goal difference. The two teams will battle on Sunday to determine who gets to qualify directly.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Portugal:

Rui Patricio - 7/10

An easy night for the Portugal custodian, who only had to make two saves. There were a few nervy moments inside the box in the final ten minutes, though.

Nelson Semedo - 6.5/10

He left plenty of space at the back, and his passes were also wayward.

Pepe - 6.5/10

A talismanic figure in defence once more, with six vital clearances. But he made life difficult for Portugal by getting himself sent off in the 81st minute.

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

He came up against Ogbene to mixed results, and also went into the books for catching a player late on.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

The left-back started the match brightly, laying some excellent crosses in the first half, but faded after the break.

Joao Palhinha - 7/10

The Sporting CP midfielder was key in Portugal regaining possession. He impeded many Ireland attacks with his crucial tackles.

Matheus Nunes - 6/10

He struggled with Ireland's pace on the break, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

The playmaking wizard couldn't produce anything special on the night, besides one good cross in the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

He was actively involved in helping Portugal build attacks, but couldn't find any clear-cut chances. There were no late heroics from the star this time.

Andre Silva - 6.5/10

The striker saw one effort blocked, and the other flew harmlessly over the bar, but he made a lot of good runs off the ball.

Goncalo Guedes - 6/10

He saw an early shot blocked, but never really threatened Ireland.

Ratings of Portugal substitutes against Ireland

Rafael Leao - 6.5/10

He came on for Guedes early on in the second half, and made one good run down the left, but the pass was blocked by Duffy. Leao was later sacrificed following Pepe's red card.

Joao Moutinho - 6.5/10

He swung in a good cross in stoppage time, but the danger was thwarted.

Renato Sanches - 6/10

The midfielder was anonymous on the night.

Joao Felix - 6/10

He replaced the ineffective, Silva but produced nothing of note himself on the night.

Jose Fonte - N/A

Santos subbed him on to maintain Portugal's defensive shape after Pepe's red card, and he did a good job too.

