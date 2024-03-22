Ireland vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

Ireland will invite Belgium to the Aviva Stadium in a friendly on Saturday (March 23).

The hosts play for the first time this year, concluding 2023 with a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a friendly in November. They have one win in six games cross competitions, failing to score thrice.

Belgium, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning eight and keeping seven clean sheets. They beat Azerbaijan 5-0 in their final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game in November.

Romelu Lukaku was the hero, scoring four goals in 20 minutes in the first half. Leandro Trossard added the fifth goal in the 90th minute as Belgium finished atop the standings in the qualifiers and going unbeaten.

Ireland vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times, with two of these meetings coming this century. Belgium lead 6-4.

Belgium are unbeaten in eight meetings against Ireland, winning three.

The visitors had a 100% record in away games in 2023.

Ireland have one win at home against Belgium in eight games, drawing the last four.

Four of their last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ireland have one loss in 10 friendlies, winning five.

Belgium have lost one of their last 20 friendlies.

Ireland vs Belgium Prediction

Ireland have one win in six games across competitions, losing four. They have one win in five home games, losing three, scoring five times and conceding six. They are winless against Belgium since 1966, drawing five times.

John O'Shea has been named the interim manager for the two friendlies in the ongoing international break. Liam Scales and Troy Parrott have left the squad due to injuries, while Brian Maher has been called up for the first time.

Belgium, meanwhile, enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2023, winning eight of 10 games, scoring 26 goals and conceding just six. They had a 100% record in away games, keeping three clean sheets in five outings.

Domenico Tedesco has named a strong squad for the friendlies against Ireland and England but will be without Romelu Lukaku, who is sidelined with a groin injury. He is ruled out for this game and is doubtful for the next one against England.

Both teams could be a bit rusty, having not played this year. Considering their recent history, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ireland 2-2 Belgium

Ireland vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Leandro Trossard to score or assist any time - Yes