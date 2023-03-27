Ireland vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th March 2023

The UEFA Euro qualifiers are back in action with another round of matches this week as Ireland lock horns with Didier Deschamps' France side in an important clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday.

Ireland vs France Preview

Ireland have been inconsistent on the international stage in recent years and will be intent on securing their qualification for the Euros. The home side edged Latvia to a 3-2 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

France, on the other hand, are at the top of Group B at the moment and have been in impressive form this year. Les Bleus thrashed the Netherlands by a comprehensive 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ireland vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have a good historical record against Ireland and have won eight out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Ireland's four victories.

France have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of Argentina in the World Cup final.

France have been in prolific form in recent months and have scored an impressive 14 goals in their last five matches in all competitions.

Ireland have scored six goals in their last two matches but have also conceded four goals in the process, winning both games by a 3-2 scoreline.

France captain Kylian Mbappe scored his 38th goal for his country last week and is now fifth on the list of Les Bleus' best goalscorers of all time.

France have won the Euros on two separate occasions in their history - only Germany and Spain have been more successful in the tournament.

Ireland vs France Prediction

France have been in impressive form and were virtually unstoppable against the Netherlands last year. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are in excellent form at the moment and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Ireland can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Les Bleus on a few occasions in the past. France are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ireland 1-3 France

Ireland vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: France to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

