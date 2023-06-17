Ireland vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023

Ireland and Gibraltar resume their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship when they square off at the Aviva Stadium on Monday (June 19).

The hosts failed to get their quest for a place in Germany back on track, as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Greece last Friday. Before that, Stephen Kenny’s men fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to France in their group opener in March.

Ireland head into the game needing all three points to keep their hopes of a place in Germany alive, as they are yet to open their account and trail second-placed Greece by six points.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar were left empty-handed once again, as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing against France in their previous qualifying game. Los Llanis have now lost their three qualifiers, conceding nine goals without scoring.

Gibraltar, who have lost their last six competitive games since June 2022, are ranked 201st in the FIFA world rankings.

Ireland vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ireland have been dominant in the fixture, winning all four meetings.

Their most recent meeting came in the European Championship qualifiers in 2019, when Kenny’s side won 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium.

Gibraltar are on a run of 21 competitive games without a win, losing the last six.

Ireland are winless in four of their last five competitive games, losing three since June 2022.

Los Llanis are on an eight-game losing streak away from home since a goalless draw against Andorra in June 2021.

Ireland vs Gibraltar Prediction

Ireland and Gibraltar have endured a disappointing qualifying campaign and need all three points to keep their dreams of reaching a place in Germany alive. Gibraltar’s form away from home is nothing to write home about, so expect Ireland to take all three points at home.

Prediction: Ireland 3-0 Gibraltar

Ireland vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ireland

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Ireland have not conceded in four previous meetings with Gibraltar.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Ireland’s last five games.)

