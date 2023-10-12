Ireland vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Ireland will entertain Greece at the Aviva Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

The hosts suffered their fourth defeat of the campaign last month, falling to a 2-1 home loss against the Netherlands. Adam Idah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the fourth minute and Cody Gakpo equalized in the 19th minute. Wout Weghorst scored the winner in the 56th minute to help the Netherlands to their third win of the campaign.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last time around, defeating Gibraltar 5-0 at home. Dimitrios Pelkas opened the scoring in the ninth minute while Konstantinos Mavropanos and Giorgos Masouras bagged braces.

The visitors are assured of at least a place in the playoffs as they have nine points from five games and are in third place in the Group B table. The hosts, meanwhile, have just three points in that period and will need to record wins in all three remaining games to guarantee a spot in the main event.

Ireland vs Greece Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns four times in all competitions thus far with three of them being friendlies. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the hosts, recording three wins and drawing one game.

Three of the four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 4-1 in these games.

Ireland have just one win in their last 10 games in the European qualifiers, suffering six defeats. They have failed to score in five games in that period as well.

Greece have just three wins in their last 13 games in European qualifiers. Interestingly, both of their defeats in this edition of the qualifiers have come away from home.

Ireland vs Greece Prediction

The Boys in Green have struggled to get going in this qualifying campaign with just one win in five games, while suffering four defeats. They have scored just five goals in as many qualifiers this edition while conceding seven times in that period.

Stephen Kenny will have just 23 players for selection heading into the match as Sammie Szmodics had to withdraw from the squad due to personal reasons. He only received a call-up as a replacement for the injured Aaron Connolly.

Ethniki have an unbeaten record against the hosts and have a 100% record in away meetings. They have kept three clean sheets in four meetings against the hosts and should have the upper hand in this meeting.

They have failed to score in their last two away games in the qualifiers and will look to return to goalscoring ways. Pantelis Chatzidiakos was ruled out through injury and Gus Poyet has called up Dimitris Goutas from Cardiff City as a replacement.

The visitors have a strong attacking squad and considering their dominance against the hosts thus far, we back Greece to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ireland 1-2 Greece

Ireland vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Greece to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Giorgos Masouras to score or assist any time - Yes