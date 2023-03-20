Ireland vs Latvia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2022

Ireland will welcome Latvia to the Aviva Stadium in an international friendly on Wednesday. Both teams will be playing their first match since November.

The two teams will be getting their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign underway next week, so the game provides them with a good opportunity to warm up for the same.

Ireland have been drawn into Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers alongside France, Gibraltar, Greece, and the Netherlands. They will kick off their qualifying campaign against France at home next Monday.

Latvia find themselves in Group D with Armenia, Croatia, Turkey, and Wales. They will meet Wales in their first qualifier.

Ireland vs Latvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions, with Ireland having a 100% record in these games. Ireland have conceded just one goal in these games, keeping four clean sheets.

They have met twice in FIFA World Cup qualifiers and twice in the UEFA Euro qualifiers with just one meeting coming in a friendly game. Ireland recorded a 3-0 win when they last met in a friendly game almost a decade ago at home.

Ireland have suffered just a couple of defeats in their last 10 home games while Latvia are unbeaten in their last five away games, scoring 11 goals while conceding just four goals in that period.

Ireland vs Latvia Prediction

The Boys in Green are playing their first game since November and might be a bit rusty. They have not dropped a point in their five meetings against the visitors and will be hopeful of another strong outing in this match.

Latvia enjoyed a solid run in 2022 and secured promotion to League C in the UEFA Nations League. They last met Ireland in 2013 and have seen improvements in their squad quality and performances since.

We expect both coaches to field an inexperienced squad in the game as their first-choice players will be returning from their club duties and will need to be rested for the Euro qualifiers. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ireland 1-1 Latvia

Ireland vs Latvia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vladislavs Gutkovskis to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes