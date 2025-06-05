Ireland vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Ireland will welcome Senegal to the Aviva Stadium in an international friendly on Friday. This is the first of the two friendlies that the two teams will play in the ongoing international break.

The hosts were last in action in March and registered a 4-2 win on aggregate over Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League playoffs. First-half goals from Finn Azaz and Matt Doherty helped them register a comeback win in the first leg, while second-half goals from Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah helped them record a 2-1 home win in the second leg.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by Sudan in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in March and bounced back with a 2-0 home win over Togo three days later.

The Boys in Green will conclude the ongoing international break with an away meeting against Luxembourg next week, while the visitors will meet England.

Ireland vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording five wins.

The visitors head into the match in great form and have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since September 2023, with that loss registered against Cote d'Ivoire in the AFCON 2023 round of 16.

Ireland have won just one of their last five friendlies, with that triumph registered at home against Hungary last June.

Senegal have kept clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

The visitors have won their last four friendlies and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six games.

Ireland vs Senegal Prediction

The Boys in Green have registered 2-1 wins in their two games thus far in 2025 and will look to extend their winning streak to three games. They are unbeaten in their last two home games, scoring three goals while keeping a clean sheet.

Lions de la Téranga have won six of their last seven games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals without a reply, and will look to build on that form. They have conceded just two goals in their last 12 games.

Sadio Mane has been left out of the squad for the two friendlies this month and is a notable absentee for the visitors.

Both teams have been in good touch recently and will look to resume their international duties with a win. Considering their recent form, we back them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Ireland 1-1 Senegal

Ireland vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

