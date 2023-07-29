Ireland Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers | July 31st 2023

Ireland Women and Nigeria Women will round up their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign when they do battle at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday.

The Irish were one of eight teams to make their debut at the Mundial and have already been eliminated from the competition, having lost their opening two games. The most recent came in a 2-1 defeat against Canada last week. They went ahead through Katie McCabe's fourth-minute strike, while Megan Connolly scored an unfortunate own goal just before the break to draw the game level. Adriana Leon scored the match-winner 13 minutes into the second half.

Nigeria, meanwhile, showed their class to come from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over co-hosts Australia last Thursday. Emily van Egmond put the Matildas ahead in the first minute of first half injury time, while Uchenna Kanu leveled matters with a well-struck half-volley with the last kick of the first half.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala stepped off the bench and had an instant impact, playing a role in Osinachi Ohale putting the Super Falcons 2-1 up before finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute to silence the crowd. Alanna Kennedy scored a late consolation strike for Australia.

The victory took Nigeria to the summit of Group B on four points, while Ireland are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Ireland Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ireland have won just one of their seven games this calendar year (five losses).

Nigeria have won four of the five World Cup games where they have scored the opening goal.

Nigeria are seeking to qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds for the third time in their history.

Ireland have scored just two goals in their last seven games.

Ireland Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction

Nigeria have overcome pre-tournament strife and controversies to put up some of the most memorable displays in their World Cup history. Their morale-boosting victory over Australia put them on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout rounds in consecutive tournaments.

Ireland, for their part, may have been eliminated but Vera Pauw's side can take great pride in their displays. The Girls in Green will be looking to bow out on a high by registering their first points on the board.

However, their lack of cutting edge in attack could prove costly against a resolute Nigeria defense. We are backing the Super Falcons to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Ireland 0-1 Nigeria

Ireland Women vs Nigeria Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nigeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals