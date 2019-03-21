Is a David De Gea-Thibaut Courtois swap an ideal one for both clubs?

Will these two be a part of one of the biggest moves this summer?

Reports are coming in from a section of the media which suggest that a possibility of a swap between David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois has been discussed by Real Madrid and Manchester United. Although the Belgian stopper has denied the news, it makes for an interesting discussion about whether this swap is an ideal one for both the clubs.

De Gea has probably been the best player for Manchester United in the past few seasons. Having established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, the Spaniard has made it a habit of making spectacular saves and rescuing his team from the depths of despair.

However, De Gea has very few trophies to show for in his career. Many think he should now look to take his career to the next level by joining a club which has a better chance than Manchester United of winning trophies.

De Gea has been linked with Real Madrid in the past. But after Courtois's move to Real Madrid last summer, the Spaniard's possibility of securing a move to Madrid decreased sharply.

However, the Belgian has endured a tough outing with Real Madrid so far. And with Zinedine Zidane's return to management, De Gea's name could possibly be back on Real Madrid's transfer target list.

Although Real Madrid are struggling right now, they can easily come back strongly next season and compete for trophies again. In that context, Madrid would be the perfect option for De Gea to consider as his next destination. The move would also bring him closer to home, which is something that he would be naturally inclined towards.

If De Gea goes to Real Madrid, he will be playing with many of his teammates from the Spain national team, which would further help his game. With the club also being interested, maybe the time has come for this move to materialize.

On the other hand, Courtois has failed to settle in at Madrid and has looked off-color this season. He would want to bring his career back on track and to make that happen, a move to the Premier League - where he was highly successful in the past - may be the best option for him.

If he does get swapped to Manchester United, Courtois will have a far less accomplished contender for the first-team spot in Sergio Romero than he now has in the form of Keylor Navas at Real Madrid. Not being under the pressure of suffering from a lack of game time would help boost his confidence.

Manchester United have also been resurgent in recent times, and the club's aspirations could match with those of the player.

For Manchester United, it might be difficult to let go of De Gea, but this move has been speculated for years now. If De Gea himself is interested in leaving Old Trafford, it might be better for the club to sell the Spaniard. They would get Courtois in exchange, who is also a talented player even if he's suffering a rough patch right now.

Selling De Gea could also reduce the burden on the club's wage bill, with Courtois expected to draw lesser than Manchester United's current No. 1.

With this swap looking like an ideal one for all the involved parties, it might be best for both the clubs to proceed further with the move.

