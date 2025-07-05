“Is Alonso moving mad?”, “It’s risky” - Real Madrid fans furious with ‘bold decision’ from Xabi Alonso to exclude 26-year-old from line-up vs Dortmund

Real Madrid have been left surprised by Xabi Alonso's decision to go ahead with an unchanged XI against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. They believe 26-year-old Kylian Mbappe should have started the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final, as it was an important game.

Ad

The Spaniard has picked Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, and Fran Garcia in the defense. Aurélien Tchouaméni could act as the third center-back or the defensive midfielder, based on which formation the manager picks. Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham will be in the midfield.

Arda Guler and Vinicius Jr will be on the wings, with Gonzalo Garcia leading the attack. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), some fans were quick to question Xabi as soon as the starting XI was announced.

Ad

Trending

"Mbappe on the bench? Thought he was ready for this game." questioned a fan on X.

"U cant bench mbappe at this imp match tho" warned a fan.

"I think it’s risky not starting Mbappe sha" said another.

"Kylian still didn’t start! Is Alonso moving mad?" said a fan.

"Mbappé benched again? Nah we will not let this happen. How do you bench your best player?" said a fan who was left puzzled.

Ad

"Bold decision by Xabi for playing Gonzalo ahead of Mbappe." praised a fan on X.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in the FIFA Club World Cup, with three wins and a draw so far. They will be keen on facing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinal after the Ligue 1 side beat Bayern Munich to seal their spot earlier on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso admitted that he was surprised by the competitive level of several leagues around the world. He added that he was happy to witness it at the FIFA Club World Cup. He hinted that the quality of football was similar to the UEFA Champions League and said (via Madrid Universal):

Ad

“The Club World Cup is showing us the competitive level of other leagues. We Europeans aren’t as familiar with it. It’s been good for football. In Europe, we think the Champions League is the only thing that counts, but that’s not the case.”

He added that there was a good chance of Gonzalo Garcia and Kylian Mbappe playing together and said:

Ad

“Gonzalo is doing very well. He’s taking advantage of the opportunity. We’re happy with him. Can Mbappe and Gonzalo play together? Yes, they could be complementary. If the match context allows it, I’m not discarding it.”

Rodrygo was also benched once again at Real Madrid, with reports in The Athletic suggesting that he could be on his way out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More