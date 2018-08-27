Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Is Arsenal bullied by the media?

Christopher Awuku
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
253   //    27 Aug 2018, 16:23 IST

Is Arsenal unfairly called out by the media, compared to the other top clubs??

As an Arsenal fan, I don’t believe the club is.


Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Emery's Arsenal - is his club unfairly "bullied" in the media?

It’s a common view amongst many Gooners out there, but I hold a somewhat contrarian view.

It is true that Arsenal features highly in all common global football networks. But this isn’t some global conspiracy to bully Arsenal.

The poor performances under Wenger were well-highlighted. Accusations of "bottling it", losing games in key moments, losing prime games in key moments of the season, and not having much mental strength nor tactical discipline were very commonplace.

It was often the case that the major sports networks would continually dig the club out, either for the manager's, the players', or the club's hierarchy's non-actions.


Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League
Wenger's last game as Arsenal manager - His team was heavily criticised towards the end. Was it justified?

Was this fair criticism? Yes. The club held many failings. But was this "bullying" or being "singled out"? Hardly. At least in my view.

The nature of Arsenal's issues was very regular, and not typical for the other top teams.

Whilst no club is always perfect, there are other factors affecting the attention Arsenal has received, and continues to receive. These are:


  • Past success - Expectations based on past success are high
  • No major financial or structural impediments - Arsenal haven't had major financial issues akin to other clubs, and have been free to spend well
  • A manager who had achieved great heights in the past - Wenger attained greatness, and much was expected of him
  • Top players - Since c. 2012, Arsenal has had several top/world class players. Alexis, Ozil, etc. along with seasoned internationals such as Giroud, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Walcott, Welbeck, Ramsey, etc. mean that expectations are high
  • Having all infrastructural tools in place - Arsenal don't lack the supporting tools to succeed. The training ground, stadium, and other support structures are top notch and second to none
  • Arsenal is a huge global club - Arsenal's global branding is only bettered by Real Madrid, Barca, Man United, or Juve. It's going to get attention, no matter what
  • Arsenal's fans are very prominent and loud online - This means there will be buzz and content created towards them
  • The media needs to make money - They are not charities, and they exist to maximise revenues and/or profits. Any media house would focus on content that gets the most hits, the biggest engagement, and the most potential ad revenue

So there are given reasons why Arsenal get "singled out", and it's not due to the media bullying or being "cruel".


This isn't intended to bash Wenger at all. But this video typifies why specific networks focus on Arsenal. Gary Neville, whilst a Man United legend, has respect for Arsenal as a club in large part since they were United's biggest challengers in his early career. He has witnessed a club and a manager decline, and for primarily self-caused tactical issues, which can be easily resolved.

I contend much of the criticism Arsenal receives is fair and balanced, and due to the scope of issues. It's not just being "bad" or "harsh" or "unfair".


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Arsene Wenger Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Christopher Awuku
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Gooner since the early 1990s. Was Wenger Out, but truly sorry to see him go. All time favourite players at Arsenal - Wright, Bergkamp, Seaman, Henry, Alexis, Koscielny, Sansom, Rocastle, Overmars, Vieira, Cesc.
It hurts the fans: The English media's campaign against...
RELATED STORY
Why Unai Emery needs time at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal have started the season poorly
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: The Ozil vs. Emery Battle Has Just Started
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Tactics and playing style with Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: How Arsenal should line up...
RELATED STORY
à bientôt, Monsieur Wenger - How the early Wenger years...
RELATED STORY
Granit Xhaka is the big problem at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Arsenal will be a team to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us