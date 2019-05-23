Is Borussia Dortmund Making Plans for a Life Without Sancho?

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

German outfit Borussia Dortmund seem determined not to waste any time replacing the outgoing Christian Pulisic, who is joining Chelsea this summer. Also, having completed the signing of pacey left-back Nico Shulz (£22million) from Hoffenheim just yesterday afternoon, BVB has moved quickly to bolster their attacking ranks this evening, signing Thorgan Hazard (£23million) from Borussia Monchengladbach & Julian Brandt (£22 million) from Bayer Leverkusen.

Schulz is a lightning-quick left-back who has lit-up the Bundesliga in recent seasons, earning him a starting birth in the German national team for whom he has already registered 2 goals. The former Hoffenheim player looks certain to be yet another savvy piece of business from BVB, who have a long history of unearthing Europe's top-talent.

Netherlands v Germany - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

More interestingly for fans of Manchester United are the arrivals of Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt. Thorgan Hazard is capable of playing on both flanks and even as a second striker, though he does primarily operate as a left-attacking-midfielder, the position vacated by the outgoing Pulisic (though he himself prefers playing on the right and did so until the emergence of Sancho last season).

Belgium v Iceland - UEFA Nations League A

Juilan Brandt now tends to operate behind the strikers in the number-ten position but is, like Hazard, a versatile attacking force and is more than capable of operating on either wing. When you couple this with the fact that Dortmund already have an array of attacking talent at the club, including the magnificent Marco Reus, perhaps it's not completely crazy to believe that the German club, who finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season, is getting ready for a season without their highly-rated, young, English-starlet. Manchester United fans, who are absolutely desperate for a new right winger following the poor form of ... well, EVERYONE last season, will certainly have their fingers and toes crossed as they wait for an update regarding his potential transfer.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Zurich - UEFA Europa League - Group A

What do you think? Should Sancho return to Manchester to be the poster-boy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's revival, or should he stay at Dortmund to be part of what would be one of the trickiest and pacy attacking line-ups in Bundesliga history? Have your say in the comments down below.