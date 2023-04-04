Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Adalah today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (April 4). The Riyadh-based outfit will want to build on their 2-1 win over Abha prior to the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in some excellent form in the Saudi Pro League. The five-time Ballon d'Or was one of the goalscorers during Al-Nassr's 2-1 win last time around.

He has been one of Rudi Garcia's most important players ever since his move to Mrsool Park towards the end of December 2022. The former Manchester United forward should therefore keep his place in the starting XI when they take on Al-Adalah on Tuesday.

Should Ronaldo start, he will be deployed as the leading centre-forward in attack. He could be partnered alongside the likes of Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Talisca. The Brazilian attacker remains the club's leading goalscorer this season despite missing a few games through injury, scoring 12 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has already scored nine goals from eight league games. This includes two hat-tricks, one against Damac FC and the other against Al-Wehda, where he scored four goals in a single game.

Al-Nassr are currently involved in a title fight along with Al-Ittihad. Rudi Garcia's side are a point behind the league leaders, having picked up 49 points from 21 games.

Al-Adalah, on the other hand, are currently in the relegation zone of the Saudi Pro League. They are 15th in the standings, having accumulated just 17 points from 21 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr on the back of a productive international break

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to his club Al-Nassr after having an excellent time with the Portugal national team in the recently-concluded international break. The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker netted four goals from two games for the Euro 2016 winners.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against both Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in Portugal's opening two games of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The skipper has now scored 122 goals from 198 caps for the Selecao.

Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down despite turning 38 earlier this year. His form for club and country should keep him in Portugal's squad and could also compete at next year's European Championship in Germany.

Ronaldo, however, will now turn his focus to guiding his new club to their first league title since 2019.

