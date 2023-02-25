Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Damac today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (February 25). They will be looking to build on from their 2-1 win last week against Al-Taawoun.

Ronaldo didn't score a goal in that win over Al-Taawoun. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward, however, did register two assists on that occasion where he once again played the full 90 minutes. He has played the full 90 minutes in each of the four games he has played in the league.

The Portuguese ace looks like he has found his feet in the Saudi Pro League. Manager Rudi Garcia would therefore be starting him up front when they face Damac at the weekend. The forward will lead Al-Nassr's attack and could be partnered alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ayman Ahmed.

Garcia's side, however, will be without their top scorer in the form of Brazilian attacker Talisca. The attacker has picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to be on the sidelines for around three to four months.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 📸 Cristiano Ronaldo off to Abha with the squad for the game against Damac FC tomorrow. 📸 Cristiano Ronaldo off to Abha with the squad for the game against Damac FC tomorrow. https://t.co/Xg2aIHJjMu

Al-Nassr are currently on a two-match winning run in the Saudi Pro League and have not suffered a defeat since September 3. As things stand, they are currently second in the standings, having picked up 40 points from 17 games. The Riyadh-based outfit are a point behind league leaders Al-Ittihad with a game in hand.

Damac, on the other hand, are seventh in the league standings, having accumulated 22 points from 17 outings. They are currently on a three-match winless run in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has settled nicely at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr towards the end of 2022 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took some time to get used to his new surroundings in Saudi Arabia but has now returned to his best form.

At the time of writing, he has scored five goals and provided two assists from four league games this season.

The 37-year-old had an excellent outing against Al-Wehda earlier this month. Al-Nassr picked up a 4-0 victory on that occasion with Ronaldo scoring all four goals for his side.

The former Manchester United forward has shown promising signs in the early stages of his time in Saudi Arabia. He has penned a contract until the summer of 2025 which gives him plenty of time to stamp his authority in the Saudi Pro League.

