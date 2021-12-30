Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Burnley tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Manchester United against Burnley tonight (December 30). The Red Devils will take on Sean Dyche's side in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be keen to return to winning ways, having drawn their last game. Ralf Rangnick's side needed a second-half equalizer from substitute Edinson Cavani to rescue a point against 19th-place Newcastle United.

Cristiano Ronaldo himself had an extremely quiet outing against the Magpies. The Red Devils marksman failed to impose himself on the game and was largely ineffective. Ronaldo, along with Bruno Fernandes, also received plenty of criticism for storming down the tunnel straight after the game without applauding the traveling fans.

utdreport @utdreport @footballdaily] Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes complaining and not clapping the fans at full-time." #mulive Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes complaining and not clapping the fans at full-time." #mulive [@footballdaily] https://t.co/y33yRSzLNU

Heading into this game, Manchester United find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League. The club are seven points off the final UEFA Champions League spot, though they have two matches in hand. They have also struggled to score goals under Rangnick, having netted just three times in his three league games in charge.

Despite scoring just once in three games under the German tactician, Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely likely to start against Burnley. The Portuguese attacker could be joined by either Mason Greenwood or Cavani upfront in Rangnick's preferred 4-2-2-2 system.

With Bruno Fernandes unavailable for the game against the Clarets due to a suspension, Manchester United will need Ronaldo to be at his best.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been excellent since returning to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer transfer window from Juventus. The 36-year-old had an immediate impact, netting a brace in his first match back at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was also particularly brilliant in the group stages of this season's Champions League. He scored six times in five matches, including multiple late equalizers and winners, to take the Red Devils into the knockouts as table-toppers.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford! 🔴⚪️⚫️ 💪🏽 Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford! 🔴⚪️⚫️ 💪🏽 https://t.co/3rsmOBpS8H

Overall, Ronaldo has found the back of the net 13 times and provided two assists in 19 matches for Manchester United this term. While he is yet to fully settle into interim boss Rangnick's system, it's only a matter of time before he begins scoring goals for fun again.

Edited by Prem Deshpande