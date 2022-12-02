Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against South Korea in 2022 FIFA World Cup today?

Cristiano Ronaldo might not feature when Portugal take on South Korea in their final group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday (December 2). The Euro 2016 winners have already booked a place in the Round of 16 after picking up two wins from their opening two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started in both of Portugal's group stage matches against Ghana and Uruguay. The former Manchester United forward scored a penalty against Ghana but went goalless in their next game against Uruguay.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, might not make it three starts from three games at the World Cup. Portugal manager Fernando Santos has stated that Ronaldo's availability is still in doubt after he missed training on Wednesday.

Santos was quoted as saying the following (via ESPN):

"I think it is 50-50 if he plays or not, we'll see. It will depend on if and how he practices today, if we see he is in good condition ... there is a plan for if he is not available."

Santos might not want to risk Cristiano Ronaldo for their game against South Korea. Portugal have already booked their place in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and only need a point to guarantee top spot in Group H.

The Navigators have enough attacking strength to cover Ronaldo's absence should he be rested for the game on Friday. The likes of Joao Felix and Rafael Leao are more than capable of leading Portugal's attack without their superstar forward.

Should Ronaldo start, however, it is certain that he will be leading the attack against South Korea.

Whom will Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

If Portugal top their group, they will take on the runners-up from Group G. At the time of writing, that position is occupied by Switzerland.

However, if Portugal fail to secure top spot in Group H, then they would face the winners from Group G. Brazil are currently top of that particular group and face Cameroon in their final group stage game.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could very well be Cristiano Ronaldo's final opportunity to lift the trophy with his national side.

Portugal were knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 stage by Uruguay, whom they beat 2-0 just a few days ago in this edition.

