Cristiano Ronaldo: A super-human goal-scorer

He has an attitude and has obvious reasons to have one. He is arguably the best goal-scorer the world has ever seen and has numerous records to stamp his authority. He is still the golden boy of European Football and has an enviable personality to speak of himself. With a phenomenal average of more than a goal per game, he has set a benchmark for strikers which is virtually impossible to be repeated for a very long time. I am talking about Cristiano Ronaldo or CR7 and will give some more details to answer this question.

When he started his career in Sporting CP as a teenager, he was a left-winger with quick feet to dribble past defenders. He was signed by Manchester United in 2003, and his career started taking shape in that club under Sir Alex Ferguson. He scored his season best of 42 goals in 2007-08 season, and this made him a prolific goal-scorer in Europe.

This performance caught the attention of football pundits and people all over the world. He was nominated for the Ballon d'Or and won his first award at the age of 23. At the age of 25, Real Madrid brought him to Bernabeu for a world record transfer of 94 million Euros.

Since moving to Madrid, he has become one of the best striker in World Football and has scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 games. This feat is phenomenal for a player who is not even a conventional striker, as he often plays in the left-wing. Besides Lionel Messi, he is the only player to score a minimum of 40 goals in 8 consecutive seasons with the club.

He has succeeded because of his deceptive style of play, as he has blistering pace both on and off the ball which helps him to reach a goal-scoring position easily. Combined with his height and technical ability, he is a nightmare for defenders as he wins most of aerial duels inside the box. He has scored nearly 80 goals with his head for both his club and country which proves his aerial supremacy.

He is able to jump vertically at a very high level, 78cm which is 7cm more than the average NBA player. This has helped him to achieve some of the most mind-boggling headers the sport has ever seen.

Besides his aerial prowess, he is equally comfortable on both feet and has scored numerous free-kicks in his glittering career. No one is better in the world than Ronaldo in scoring goals, and his insane average of more than a goal per game bears testimony to that. He has set the bar so high that it will take a super-human effort to surpass him in the future.

He is also the highest active goal-scorer in International Football with 84 goals and at the age of 33, he still has few years left on the top. With a whopping 600 goals in his glittering career and an all-time record scorer in UEFA Champions League with 121 scalps, he is arguably the best ever goal-scorer of all times. He has an amazing feat of scoring a goal in every 90mins of game-time, which is simply incredible.

Some people don't like him, but can't ignore him for his exploits as a goal-scoring machine and in the twilight of his career, he is showing no signs of slowing down. This trait has carried him to unmatched heights and is a serious contender for the best player to have played the game.