Is Freiburg capable of stopping Borussia Monchengladbach?

Schwarzwald-Stadion

Freiburg avoided relegation from Bundesliga in the previous season thanks to victories in their last two games at home. They started this season without a victory in the first three rounds, suffering two defeats and playing out one draw.

The last three rounds were also winless for them - two draws and one defeat. What is even worse, they managed to win at home only once, next to two draws and one defeat. In the last two games at their Schwarzwald-Stadion, they scored only once, in 1-0 victory against Schalke, but also saved their own goal both times.

As for available players for the game against visitors from Moenchengladbach, only Florian Niederlechner is out due to his ankle injury, while five players are questionable because of various injuries.

Borussia Monchengladbach started very well this season, sharing the second place in the Bundesliga standings with Werder Bremen, two points behind Borussia Dortmund and one point ahead of Bayern Munich. Their only defeat was their visit to Hertha Berlin, after which Monchengladbach got three victories and one draw. To make things even better, they achieved a 3-0 victory at Bayern, confirming their excellent potential and form as well. In addition to their defeat in Berlin, they have had two draws and one victory as visitors.

With four victories and one draw in the last five rounds, as well as at least two goals scored in each of those games, they deserve to be considered a favorite in the upcoming visit to Freiburg. Even more positive for them is that they do not have big problems with players’ injuries and suspensions, since only Raffael is out due to his calf injury, while Beyer is questionable because of his hip injury.

In the last eight games against each other at Freiburg, the home team achieved seven victories, while one game ended in a draw. Interestingly, they conceded goals in only two of those eight appearances.

Results in the current season give priority to the guests in this game. However, home advantage in Germany gives strength to teams that are weaker at some point. In addition to that, history shows that when the two faced against each other at the Schwarzwald-Stadion previously, Freiburg are the dominant team.

Taking all arguments into consideration, I believe that the hosts will not be defeated in this game, but also, at the moment they are not capable of winning against such a strong team as Borussia Monchengladbach.