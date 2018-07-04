World Cup 2018: Is it coming home for England?

Navyash Bhandari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 04 Jul 2018

Football: Colombia vs England at World Cup

If you for even one second thought that this 2018 World Cup could not get crazier, you were wrong. The most unthinkable of unthinkables happened last night as England won on penalties against Colombia to get through to the quarter finals of the World Cup - yes you did just read 'England', 'winning' and 'penalties' in the same sentence.

For so long it seemed like a classic England performance, they were dominating the early proceedings, took the lead through Harry Kane and just when it seemed they could hold on, they concede from a corner. They almost paid for not creating and pushing Colombia when Colombia were on the back foot but somehow they crossed the line in the most un-England type fashion the world has known.

It wasn't pretty but it was just right. These England players are fearless and care free in a good way, yet have the grit to grind out results, something the best England teams of the past did not have. Going into this World Cup, not many had hope in this team, which was supposed to be England's weakest team on paper in years, but it seems to be that manager Gareth Southgate has assembled the perfect mix of boys led by Kane.

The most experienced of England's players have bottled it on the big stages in the past when it comes to penalties (David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard to name a few) so it does make sense that most England fans had their hearts in their mouths when youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Eric Dier were stepping up to take theirs.

Yet the penalties were buried with such confidence and ease, it would've been easy to forget it was for most of them, their first World Cup. To be so young and inexperienced and yet still bury your penalty in such a calm and collected manner shows Rashford's maturity level.

There really is something different about the squad this time. The team spirit, the aggressive tactics as well as the fans. The cojones the English boys showed to step up with no fear would've been motivating for the fans.

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

England now play a very tricky and stubborn Swedish side in the quarters but there will not be a better chance to make their first semi finals since 1990 and potentially their first final since 1966.

Now, lets not get too ahead of ourselves but Sweden wouldn't have been the team England would have been expecting to face if they made it to the quarters, yet here we are. I was watching Sweden play Switzerland and Sweden's centre-backs, Lindelof and captain Granqvist were all over the Swiss. If England found it tough to break down Colombia, this will be a bigger challenge.

Changes are clearly necessary and I would like to see Rashford replace Sterling and maybe Ruben Loftus Cheek get in for Delle Alli but who knows what Southgate will be thinking?

All I know is it might just be coming home at this rate. England have won a penalty shootout and Jordan Pickford is a national hero. All the sneers about penalties will be gone and it's going to give the squad a massive confidence boost and definitely encourage them for the rest of the tournament.

England fans can already be very happy with this team and I personally think a semi final spot, possibly against Croatia awaits them but it's football and it's the World Cup, therefore anything can happen.