×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Is it time for Alexis Sanchez to reinvent himself?

Andrew Rodrigues
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
258   //    18 Oct 2018, 22:56 IST

Sanchez scored United's late winner against Newcastle
Sanchez scored United's late winner against Newcastle

Alexis Sanchez scored the crucial winner in a remarkable comeback against Newcastle United after a spirited second half performance by Manchester United. When Newcastle netted the second, most would have thought that this was the final nail in the coffin for Jose Mourinho, with reports surfacing that the top brass at United are ready to show him the door.

However, Sanchez had other ideas as he headed home from Ashley Young’s cross to provide Jose a huge lifeline. Inspite of being the shortest in the box with five or six giants ready to pounce on the cross, Sanchez showed the grit, determination and the hunger to nod home his first of this season.

This was a huge goal for the Chilean as he has come in for a lot of flak from fans after a poor start to the season. Alexis has been underwhelming since his move from Arsenal as he has looked the shadow of the player who once lit up the Premier League with his exploits.

However, Sanchez still possesses some of the qualities that made him a star player at Arsenal. His impressive work rate coupled with his incessant pressing higher up the field makes him a valuable asset to any team.

However, his goals and assists column has dried up and he looks a long way from his best. So the question arises that what can be done to bring the old Sanchez back?

Image result for alexis sanchez vs newcastle united

Alexis has generally lined up on the left wing for United, a position where he played a majority of his football for Arsenal. The Chilean is famed for cutting inside from the left wing and curling the ball into the net on his favoured right foot.

However, that is a sight rarely witnessed at United, as Sanchez has looked a bit one dimensional on the left as his natural tendency is to move inside and try to play a one-two with Romelu Lukaku rather than have a shot on goal. United also miss a player who can run to the touchline and whip in a cross.The attack has been predictable and easy to defend against on most occasions.

It also appears Sanchez is devoid of ideas and has been more selfless than most fans would want him too. However, Sanchez still remains one of our most lethal finishers alongside Anthony Martial. In a season where Romelu Lukaku has missed numerous gilt edged chances, the finishing ability of Sanchez has been sorely missed.

Thus the best option would be playing Sanchez centrally either as a number ten, or as a secondary striker. It has to be noted that his most profilic season for the Gunners came in 2016/17 when he played as a number nine, where he plundered 24 goals and notched ten assists.

However, shifting Sanchez centrally may mean Jose will have to change to a 4-4-2 formation with Paul Pogba playing a more defensive role. That is a conundrum in itself but United do not have any ball playing defenders at their disposal, and having Pogba play a bit deeper will help them to construct from the back and open defences that like to play a low block. Playing centrally Sanchez can conserve his energy and make those late runs in behind the defence, something that United lack right now.

Image result for alexis sanchez and lukaku

If the Chilean moves to a central position, Mourinho can accommodate Martial who is a menace when played on the left. The Frenchman’s pace and dribbling makes him a nightmare for the opposition defenders.

The creative burden thus can be shared, and Sanchez can concentrate on scoring goals and being the difference maker. He can follow the path of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo who has transformed from a flying winger at United to a more poacher style goalscorer.

It is no secret that at 29, Sanchez cannot be expected to do certain things that he did two or three years ago. It is time Alexis redefines himself and focuses on being a goalscorer.

Sanchez needs to stick to central areas and use his work rate to press from the front and be a difference maker, rather than wandering all over the pitch. If the Chilean can make this transition, he could turn his United career around and be the marquee signing that most fans expected him to be.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Alexis Sanchez
Andrew Rodrigues
CONTRIBUTOR
3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez if he decides...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United legend blasts Alexis Sanchez, Romelu...
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Alexis Sanchez after he is dropped from...
RELATED STORY
Why Alexis Sanchez needs to be dropped
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as reports of Alexis Sanchez getting sold...
RELATED STORY
When will Alexis Sanchez start to show up at matches?
RELATED STORY
The Alexis Sanchez conundrum: What has happened to the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes after Lacazette likes tweet trolling...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho slammed Alexis Sanchez in front of...
RELATED STORY
Where will Alexis Sanchez play for Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
Tomorrow CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Tomorrow CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
Tomorrow MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us