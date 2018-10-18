×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Is it time for Wijnaldum to change his style of play for Liverpool?

Venudhar Godesi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
834   //    18 Oct 2018, 19:20 IST

There is no doubt that Wijnaldum is a gifted player, who can play in any position on the field. He has shown that skill several times and has even been deployed by Klopp as a centre back. The Dutchman has given great performances in all the positions he has played in and is a regular in the starting XI. There is no doubt about his quality.

However, is it out of place to say it has also been observed that Wijnaldum is breaking the flow of the game? It is puzzling, why Klopp is continuing with Wijnaldum in the midfield in spite of his continous breaking of play.

The following things can be found from his style of play, he either keeps the ball with him and delays the passing or turns back and makes passes to defenders. Many times he passes the ball to defenders while strikers are shouting for a pass. He turns back even in situations where he can dribble past the opposition players.


Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

There is no dispute that his style of play affects the flow of the game. His intention of keeping possession is worth praising, but breaking the flow of the game is a cause of concern for the team. Instead of making a penetrating pass, he plays it safe and gives it back to defenders. In this way, he makes the runs and efforts made by his attacking teammates futile.

The puzzling thing is no one has pointed it out yet. There is no dispute that most football players are selfish and want to see their name on the scoresheet, even Wijnaldum is no exception to that. No one blames him for it, but at the same time, he is supposed to make right passes to the strikers.

Further, as he is more often present in a goal scoring position he always tries to take shot himself instead of passing the ball to others who are in a much better shooting position. This has affected his assist count.

It is true that he is doing a great job in defending, but that does not suffice to claim a place in starting XI of the current Liverpool team. He has to make the right passes while keeping the momentum of the game intact and he also should ensure the flow of the game is not interrupted.

Jurgen Klopp will have to address this sooner or later if Wijnaldum is to become a staple in the starting lineup of this team.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Georginio Wijnaldum Jurgen Klopp
Venudhar Godesi
CONTRIBUTOR
Why James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum have a key role to...
RELATED STORY
The rise of Georginio Wijnaldum
RELATED STORY
Maybe what is expected of Liverpool is too much - Wijnaldum
RELATED STORY
Tactical Analysis: Looking at the difference between...
RELATED STORY
It was not the plan! Liverpool's Wijnaldum on...
RELATED STORY
I hope I'm in Klopp's good books! - Koeman jokes after...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could have played their last competitive...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool superstar laughs off transfer claims
RELATED STORY
4 Liverpool players who have been pleasant surprises so...
RELATED STORY
Doubters to Believers: Looking back at 3 years of Jurgen...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us