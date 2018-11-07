×
Is Jurgen Klopp jinxed to fail again this season? 

James Alonge
ANALYST
Feature
38   //    07 Nov 2018, 23:50 IST

Crvena Zvezda v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C
Crvena Zvezda v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

When Jurgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's manager on October 8, 2015, there were lots of expectations on the part of the Anfield faithfuls. This is a manager who had won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund on two occasions in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons respectively, especially in a league dominated by Bayern Munich. He proved his mettle.

However, since he took over the club he has not won any major trophy, though there has been some remarkable improvements. Question marks are still being raised about Jurgen Klopp's wherewithal to take Liverpool to the next level by winning trophies. this is because of his proclivity of failing when it matters most. Let's take a look at some of his failures.


Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

#1 2012/2013 UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund were drawn alongside Real Madrid, Manchester City and Ajax in group D. They did so well topping the group with 14 points with Real Madrid in second place and going all the way to the final beating Real Madrid in the semi-final 4-3 on aggregate after trouncing the Spanish giants 4-1 at the Westfalenstadion with Robert Lewandowski scoring all four goals.

However, the Jurgen Klopp led team came unstuck in the final when they lost to Bayern Munich by two goals to one.

Willy Caballero saves Adam Lallana's penalty in the league cup final Photo Credit: Getty Images
Willy Caballero saves Adam Lallana's penalty in the league cup final Photo Credit: Getty Images

#2 2015–16 Football League Cup (now called Carabao cup)

The first major final as Liverpool manager for Jurgen Klopp was the league cup final against Manchester City. Fernandinho put City ahead just after the break after a mistake by Liverpool's keeper Simon Mignolet. But two gilt edged chances were missed by former Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling, but continous pressure made room for Coutinho to score a late equaliser dragging the game to penalty shoot-out. Liverpool later went on to lose 3-1 on penalties to Manchester City



James Alonge
ANALYST
I am an unbiased and objective sports writer who looks at the drama, the intrigues and probables in the sporting world
