Is Lionel Messi even human?

Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini is his full name. And he is an unstoppable force.

Barcelona had an ordinary start when they entered the month of February, and so did Lionel Messi. Before the Sevilla game, the Blaugrana were not playing their free-flowing brand of football. But the "Medicine Man" as usual has stood out. Even though he hasn’t been at his absolute best since the Sevilla game, his stats are still exemplary.

We might think we have seen everything from Messi and there is nothing new left to be seen, but he keeps amazing us with his splendid performances and never-before-seen skills and tricks. It’s not wrong to say that there are not many adjectives left to describe him now. His performances have been unbelievable and unreal time and time again.

Here's a look at Messi's goal stats from his last few matches:

Sevilla - Three goals and one assist

Rayo Vallecano – One goal and one assist

Lyon – Two goals and two assists

Real Betis – Three goals

With 9 goals in his last 6 appearances, Messi is looking more dangerous than ever.

He has been the king of consistency for the last 10-12 years. These statistics are not normal at all, and especially not when the player is not at his best. They are a reminder of how brilliant he has been for Barcelona for the last so many years.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino recently hailed Messi's genius by saying, "Leo does things that nobody expects, but what continues to surprise me about him is his consistency. He's being doing it with regularity, every three or four days, for the last 11 or 12 years."

Messi's dazzling skills, exquisite playing style, incredible ability to create chances out of nothing, score goals by the truckload, his extraordinary vision, his astounding precision - everything about him sets him apart from the rest of the players. And the scary part is that he is becoming better and better with each passing day.

This season’s stats further cast doubt about whether Messi is a human, or an alien. With 39 goals and 21 assists, he is way too far ahead for anyone to catch him in the race.

He is on the top of Golden Boot race and the Pichichi trophy, and joint-first on the list of Champions League scorers. He is on top in practically every major contest.

Messi had promised earlier that he would do anything to win the Champions League this season. And it seems he means business this time.

He is proving, again and again, why is the greatest of all time. Football will never produce another player like him again.

