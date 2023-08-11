Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami take on Charlotte FC in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup on Friday (11 August). The Herons defeated FC Dallas on penalties in the previous round to give them a safe passage to last eight of the tournament.

Messi once again had an instrumental impact on Inter Miami's victory in the Leagues Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored yet another brace in the tournament which included a 85th minute equalizer from a free-kick to make the score 4-4 and see the game go to a penalty shootout. Messi also scored in the shootout to see his side advance to the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi has settled in effortlessly in his new surroundings, something he failed to do when he first joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) back in 2021. The Argentina skipper should keep his place in the starting XI when Inter Miami take on Charlotte FC on Friday.

Messi has already formed a great partnership with fellow attackers Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor. The superstar forward should therefore continue to partner the aforementioned duo in attack against Charlotte FC.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi started alongside his former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets for the first time in their previous fixture. Alba made his first start for his new side against FC Dallas after making his debut off the bench against Orlando City in the Round of 32.

Inter Miami played an exciting game against FC Dallas in the Round of 16. The David Beckham-owned side opened the scoring through Lionel Messi after six minutes. Dallas, however, went 4-2 ahead before Miami scored twice late in the game to take the game to a penalty shootout.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, recorded a narrow 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo in their Round of 16 tie. They also scored two late goals in the game to secure a passage to the next round.

Lionel Messi has taken the Leagues Cup by storm since joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has played in all four games in the 2023 Leagues Cup ever since his free transfer to Inter Miami. The former Barcelona superstar has been one of the best players in the tournament so far.

As things stand, Messi has scored seven goals and provided one assist in the Leagues Cup. This includes three consecutive braces against Atlanta United, Orlando City and FC Dallas.

Messi is also currently the tournament's joint-highest goalscorer along with Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Messi is also already the joint-fourth highest scorer in the club's history. Only Gonzalo Higuain (29), Leonardo Campana (16) and Robert Taylor (8) are ahead of him.