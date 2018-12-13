×
Premier League 2018-19: Is Lucas Torreira the next big thing?

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
80   //    13 Dec 2018, 20:00 IST

Torreira's first goal for Gunners turned out to be the winner against Tottenham
Torreira's first goal for Gunners turned out to be the winner against Tottenham

One of the most impactful players so far this season, Lucas Torreira has been a blessing for Arsenal. The 22-year-old radiates positivity on the pitch, and he is exactly the kind of midfielder the North London have lacked in the recent decade.

Torreira was signed from Sampodiara in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £25 million. Arsenal were in great need of a central defensive midfielder, someone who could dictate the game and also protect the back four efficiently. And Torreira stepped up for the job.

“In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game,” boss Unai Emery had said back then. “A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup.
Arsenal FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Although these things were said before he had even started a game for Arsenal, I must say Emery was perfect about his assumptions and thoughts on Torreira. He is already a fan-favourite at the Emirates, and has become one of the most important players for the Gunners - thanks to his incredible performances week in week out.

“He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season.”

The Uruguayan international had also impressed at this summer’s World Cup in Russia. He had featured in all of his country’s matches, something to be very proud about.

Emery has now helped him unleash the beast inside him. Torreira gives the impression that he does not feel any kind of pressure whatsoever, for which the coaching staff must be praised.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League
He is a talented and explosive midfielder who has the calibre to break apart defences with his passes. At the age of just 22, he looks more confident than even seasoned 30-year-olds.

It seems likely that Torreira will be with the Gunners for a very long time.

“Torreira’s changed a lot of that. I think in midfield, Xhaka wasn't really a proper holding midfielder. I've seen the difference now, they're a lot more hard to break down now than they was at the start of the season, because Torreira wasn't playing. You won't believe how important those players are, the two in midfield." Ray Parlour told the Daily Star when speaking about Arsenal's new midfield star.

When you have it from no less an authority than Parlour, you know that Torreira is certainly one for the future.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Lucas Torreira Unai Emery
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
A huge football enthusiast, and a Gunner by birth.
