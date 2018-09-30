Is Mohamed Salah a one-season wonder?

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

When Liverpool bought Mohamed Salah ahead of the 2017/18 season, no one would have expected the kind of impact he had on the club. He lit up the Premier League with his consistent performances and even went on to win the Golden Boot. The Egyptian had a dream season and also won the Puskas Award for his goal against Everton in December last year. Will Salah have the same sort of impact this year? It remains to be seen.

A review of Salah's stats last year would leave you spellbound. 32 goals, 10 assists and an average of 0.89 goals per match is only the tip of the iceberg. He also missed 23 big chances in front of goal and hit the woodwork thrice. Now, it's not every day that a player has such a fantastic campaign in the Premier League and it would be unfair to expect a repeat of last season from Salah.

But, the fact that he hasn't looked like the player he was last year in the 7 games that he has played this season, makes you wonder as to whether Salah is a one season wonder.

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrating a goal

Salah looked a bleak shadow of his former self in the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Though he made Marcos Alonso uncomfortable on a number of occasions, his finishing lacked lustre. Salah's poor performance could be the result of him being unable to meet the high standards he has set for himself.

Another reason for his sub-par performances could be the fact that the trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah are not combining as well as they were in the latter half of the previous season. When this trio are at their best, they can put world-class defences to shame. As the season progresses, Liverpool will be hoping that their front three marksmen play like they did last year.

Salah, Mane and Firmino have formed a potent front three for Liverpool

Salah has already shown the world what he can do at his best. He shouldn't dwell on past accomplishments and set unrealistic standards for himself. He'd do well to get back to the basics and keep things simple. Trying to emulate his performance from last year could prove to be futile and bring about his downfall.

He should take it upon himself to help Liverpool win at least one trophy this year. It's up to him to show the world that Salah is no one season wonder and make the footballing world remember him for his contributions to Liverpool and not just for his exploits in the 2017/18 season.