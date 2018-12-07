×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Is Pele's criticism Of Lionel Messi justified?

S M George
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
285   //    07 Dec 2018, 08:54 IST

One Of the greatest not if the greatest
One Of the greatest not if the greatest

Brazillian legend Pele has criticized five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and accused him of having only "one skill ".The three-time FIFA World Cup winner said the Barcelona superstar cannot be compared to him because Messi isn't able to use both feet effectively and is not good in the air. His exact words were:

"How can you make a comparison between a guy who heads the ball well, shoots with the left, shoots with the right and another who only shoots with one leg, only has one skill and doesn't head the ball well? How can you compare? To compare with Pele, it has to be someone who shoots well with the left, shoots well with the right and scores headers."

It is unlikely that his opinion is held by the majority. While it is true that Messi doesn't score many goals with his head or with his right foot. branding him incapable is absurd. After all, we have seen him score some fabulous goals including the header against Manchester United in the Champions League Final. Also, Messi's so-called "one skill" has made him the all-time La Liga top scorer and second highest Champions League top scorer.

Taking a look at Messi's first 100 goals in the Champions League, we can see that he has scored 4 header goals and 14 goals with his weak foot. So Messi may be little weak with headers and have a "weak foot", but when you have a left foot as good as his, do you really need anything else? He is also a conductor and creator, boasting the record for the most assists in La Liga history.

Pele is undeniably a legend of the game but this is a view that very few will agree with. Messi along with Ronaldo have been the standout players of this generation and can lay claim to the greatest player a mantle held by Pele and Maradona.

Send us news tips at football@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Lionel Messi Pele
S M George
CONTRIBUTOR
23 year Old Football Fan
Opinion: The curse of being Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "Messi has only one skill," claims...
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi is still football's finest
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Qualitative comparison between Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The decade-long...
RELATED STORY
5 football records Lionel Messi is yet to break
RELATED STORY
5 of Cristiano Ronaldo's records that Lionel Messi is yet...
RELATED STORY
7 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Better Than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us