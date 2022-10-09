Is Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas actually gay?

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas' Twitter account has caught the eye of footballing fraternity around the world.

Out of nowhere, a tweet from the former Spanish shot-stopper's Twitter account claimed that he was gay. The tweet read:

"I hope you respect me: I'm gay. #HappySunday."

The tweet produced major shockwaves over the social media platform, with football fans questioning whether the post was genuine or a hoax.

Iker Casillas, however, has since come out and claimed that his social media account was hacked and that the tweet was just a hoax. The former Real Madrid skipper apologized to his fans and deleted the tweet.

The former shot-stopper then posted the following tweet to clear the air over the confusion:

"Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

It is safe to assume that Iker Casillas is not gay, with the Spaniard offering an apology for all the confusion. He had a relationship with Spanish journalist Sara Carbonero. The pair even have two children. According to The Sun, however, the duo decided to end their long-term relationship last year.

It is worth mentioning that former FC Barcelona defender Carles Puyol replied to the former Real Madrid goalkeeper's initial tweet about coming out as gay. The former Spanish defender tweeted:

"It's time to tell our story, Iker."

Puyol's response to his former international teammate's tweet has also been deleted. The former Barcelona captain could also have been targeted by the hackers.

Iker Casillas is one of Real Madrid's modern-day legends

Iker Casillas is one of Real Madrid's all-time greats. The Spanish goalkeeper came through Los Blancos' youth system and went on to make 725 appearances for the club across all competitions. His career at Madrid spanned between 1999 to 2015.

The shot-stopper played a crucial role in guiding Real Madrid to numerous honors during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He went on to win five La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions Leagues and two Copa Del Rey trophies amongst numerous other accolades.

Iker Casillas was also successful on the international stage. He went on to earn 167 caps for Spain, where he captained his nation to two European Championships (2008 and 2012) and the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Spain defeated the Netherlands in the World Cup final.

