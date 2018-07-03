Is Russia 2018 the Most Open World Cup ever?

Ishan Purkait FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 // 03 Jul 2018, 03:08 IST

The FIFA World Cup 2018, in Russia is just into its third week, and we have already witnessed enough spills and thrills for an entire month. Starting with Portugal and Spain's thrilling 3-3 draw, there has barely been a dull moment at this World Cup. However, what has surprised most has been the number of high-profile casualties well before the business end of the competition.

Past winners Italy failed to qualify for the tournament, as did the Netherlands and Copa America holders Chile. But with holders Germany, Argentina (led by the mesmeric brilliance of Lionel Messi), Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Brazil with their traditional flair, France's exciting new generation, and the 2010 winners Spain still in the fray, the World Cup promised to be a thoroughly competitive one. However, we have just had the first four knockout games, and just two of the aforementioned six teams remain. Germany have been knocked out by South Korea in resounding fashion, Portugal beaten clinically by perennial dark horses Uruguay, and Argentina having been ripped apart by France. Spain have just lost a penalty shootout to Russia, who defended for their lives for all of 120 minutes, and hung on to claim their country's first quarter-final appearance despite being the lowest-ranked team in the tournament(they were ranked at 61st going into the showpiece event).

Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from international football after Spain's defeat at the hands of Russia

The cautious optimism about the English team led by Harry Kane has not been unfounded, as the Three Lions have shown glimpses of very good football en route to the knockout stages. Belgium have played arguably the most easy-on-the-eye football at the competition thus far, and their star-studded forward line spearheaded by the indomitable Eden Hazard has looked to be warming to the task at hand. Colombia are playing some of the best football the world has seen from them since their fairy-tale run at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil. Uruguay have been solid and taken their chances, and Mexico have played fast-paced, exciting football that has got supporters of El Tri dreaming away. Croatia have surprised many with their brand of direct, aggressive play and have done well to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Whatever the next few days of World Cup action brings, it is safe to say that this World Cup is the most open one in recent history, if not of all time.