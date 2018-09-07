Is this finally Gareth Bale's year?

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 403 // 07 Sep 2018, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

Gareth Frank Bale was signed by Real Madrid C.F for a world record transfer fee of €100.8 million from Tottenham Hotspur F.C in 2013 under Florentino Perez's Galactico policy. His signing was an exciting prospect for every Madrid fan since he was coming after bagging the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards after his excellent showing in the 2012–13 season, scoring 26 goals throughout the season for Tottenham.

Bale being a left winger had to change his position to right winger since Cristiano Ronaldo had already occupied that flank. Bale's start to life in Madrid was plagued with injuries but soon had his name on the score sheet, scoring on his debut against Villarreal CF. As the season advanced, the Welshman had established himself in the team and formed the famous trio BBC (Bale, Benzema, Cristiano), which scored 97 goals in 2013/14. Bale took the centre stage when he scored the winner against FC Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final with a vicious solo run and capping it off with a brilliant finish. That season also ended Real Madrid's 12-year long wait for their 10th UEFA Champions League, La Décima when they beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 with Bale bagging a goal in the extra time. Bale signed off the season with 22 goals.

Everyone expected Bale to build on his exceptional first season and although he did start the second season well but soon saw a drastic drop in his performance. Ronaldo saved Real Madrid the blushes and Madrid later sacked their manager Carlo Ancelotti at the end of 2014/15 season. The incoming manager Rafa Benitez wanted to build his team around Gareth but after a string of poor results was shown the door. Replacing Benitez, Zidane instilled new life into this team. Bale struggling with his calf issues returned well in time for the knockout rounds of the UCL. Zidane managed to win the UCL in his first stint with Bale being instrumental, assisting the only goal Real Madrid scored and converting from the spot in the penalty shootout in the final against Atletico Madrid. He was even nominated for UEFA POTY for 2015-16 season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann which the former went on to win.

Since the start of 2016-17, Bale had been sidelined due to his recurring ankle injuries which saw him go down the pecking order, with Zidane favouring Isco and Lucas Vazquez above him. Most of his appearances were as a substitute and he wasn't picked to start the UCL final against Juventus in Cardiff, his hometown even after being fully fit. 2017-18 was no relief as Isco had cemented his place in the starting lineup replacing Bale, gaining Zidane's trust and Bale featured in lesser important games. The end of 17-18 started to turn things in favour of Bale when he overcame his fitness issues and found the back of the net consistently. He scored a brace coming off the bench against Liverpool which included a screamer to win Real Madrid their third consecutive UCL under Zidane.

Since the start of 2018-19 with Lopetegui at the helm, Bale has looked sharp scoring 3 and assisting twice combining well with Benzema up front. Ronaldo overshadowed and outshone Bale throughout their time together in Madrid with his exemplary performances. This season may as well be Bale's if he leads Real to some silverware while managing to stay fit throughout.