Is it time for Barcelona to move on from Lionel Messi?

Every Barcelona fan's nightmare has come true. Lionel Messi wants to exit the only club he has played for.

Barcelona has been Messi's home since he was 14. It's the place he calls his second home - the place that has made him a living legend and where his poster is in every boy's room.

Many of Barcelona's former players did not think Lionel Messi could leave the club. Samuel Eto'o said that Barcelona may have to change their name if Lionel Messi left, suggesting that the diminutive Argentinian is Barcelona and everything that defines it. However, that is far from the truth.

Barcelona were a big club even before Lionel Messi made his first-team debut in 2004-05, albeit with one Champions League title and ten fewer La Liga titles. Legends like Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola and Ronaldinho have grace the Barcelona jersey before Lionel Messi. However, none of them managed to have the same effect as the 33-year-old Argentine.

Lionel Messi has constantly pushed the bar for extraordinary performances, and that has reflected in the growing expectations of FC Barcelona. Every year, they aim for the coveted treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

It is true that many clubs have the same expectations, but with Barcelona, things are a bit different. With Lionel Messi in the team, the world expects Barcelona to win major trophies every year regardless of who else may be in the team. And there lies the problem.

Football is played by a team of 11 players, not one. Lionel Messi can single-handedly change things around but he cannot do it alone. In fact, his best years were when he shared the burden with Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, and later with Neymar and Luis Suarez. However, the same is no longer true.

While Suarez is still at Barcelona, the Uruguayan is a pale shadow of the fiesty forward who used to terrorise opposition defences. In fact, his future at the club is uncertain and he may well follow the exit door if his Argentine pal leaves.

Lionel Messi's best years with Barcelona were with Xavi and Iniesta.

Barcelona have tried to find a player who could share the burden with Lionel Messi. But the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoinne Griezmann have all failed miserably till now. Why is that so?

There are many reasons for the same, but one of them simply cannot be ignored. All three players were expensive acquisitions for Barcelona.

It does not matter what a player may have achieved previously, but once his name gets attached with a hefty price tag, it immediately puts pressure on the player to justify the same. For Dembele, his injuries have inhibited his progress at Barcelona.

In the case of Coutinho and Griezmann, however, things are a bit more complicated. These two were star players in their previous teams before arriving at Barcelona. In fact, both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid were reluctant to let go Coutinho and Greizmann respectively because of the void they would leave in the team. While Atletico have been slow to recover, Liverpool have managed to move on from Coutinho by winning their sixth Champions league title and first Premier League in 30 years.

So when the duo arrived at Barcelona, they were expected to do the same and more. But how are they supposed to do that when there is a certain Lionel Messi in the Barcelona lineup? Has anyone heard the phrase "too many cooks spoil the broth"?

Antoine Griezmann has had a frustrating debut season with Barcelona.

But now that Lionel Messi may well be out of the club, the time has come for the three aforementioned players to step up. They would no longer need to share the limelight with Lionel Messi. Griezmann could lead upfront with Dembele and Ansu Fati on the wings, and Coutinho may finally do what he did best at Liverpool - pull the strings from midfield.

That Barcelona lineup including De Jong and the incoming Miralem Pjanic does not seem not too shabby for a club which is set to lose arguably their greatest player. But let's not get too carried away.

Barcelona need to focus solely on domestic titles and let go of their obsession of the Champions League - an obsession - let's all be frank here, caused by the presence of Lionel Messi. The Spanish club are unlikely to win the competition next year even with Messi in the team.

That realisation could be one of the reasons the Argentine wants to leave Barcelona. Lionel Messi has been competitive all his life and would want to remain so until he hangs up his boots. And so should FC Barcelona who have always been proud of their motto "Mes Que Un Club", which means "more than just a club".

It is now time for FC Barcelona to show that they are not FC Messi.