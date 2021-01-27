Is Andre Villas-Boas running out of time at Marseille?

Marseille's stuttering form in the Ligue 1 has heaped pressure on head coach Andre Villas-Boas.

Villas-Boas enjoyed a renaissance to his stop-start management career in his first season at the Stade Velodrome. He guided Marseille to an impressive second-place finish in a curtailed Ligue 1 season last year. In the process, Marseille also secured a place in the Champions League this season for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

The pressure began mounting on Andre Villas-Boas following their first-round defeat to Olympiakos in the Champions League. It was the beginning of a horror show for Marseille in Europe.

After the first four matchdays, Marseille was the only club in the Champions League without a single point or a goal. Fortunately for Villas-Boas, Marseille's strong league form during that period nullified some of the criticism aimed at him.

For Andre Villas-Boas, the equation was simple - guide Marseille to another good finish in the Ligue 1. The team were well on course to realize the target before their form let them down once again.

Marseille's downturn in the Ligue 1 began at Rennes

On the 17th of December last year, Marseille traveled to the Route de Lorient to play Rennes. An early goal from Papa Gueye gave Marseille an opportunity to seal a win. However, a red card to the same player and two late second-half goals reversed the scoreline.

Marseille has not recovered since.

In the subsequent eight league games, Marseille have won just once. They have lost four games and drawn three. The French side have picked up just six points from their last eight league games - which has taken them from second in the table to sixth place, 13 points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Andre Villas-Boas' team look completely different this season

Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille looked like a shadow of last year's captivating team in their latest defeat to AS Monaco. Niko Kovac's men bullied Florian Thauvin and co in a 3-1 humiliation. Marseille had just one shot on target in the entire match.

As was the case in the previous games, Andre Villas-Boas' men lacked ideas in the final third. Known for their rapid counter-attacks, Marseille lacked any sort of finesse in front of goal.

Marseille's defense, which was effectively their strong point last season, has also fumbled many times this season. As things stand, Marseille operates without any identity, clarity, and objective and a finish in the top three seems unlikely.

Andre Villas-Boas trudges an icy path. Recent results have led to tough questions about his man-management and the team's ambitions. All the hype of being the 'best of the rest' is now a memory of the past.

Lille, Lyon, and PSG have all distanced themselves from the rest of the pack at the top of the table and Marseille's climb looks increasingly steep. If he hopes to retain the favor of chairman, Henri-Eyraud, Andre Villas-Boas has to turn Marseille's dwindling fortunes around.