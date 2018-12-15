VAR in football: A boon or a bane?

VAR being consulted during a Bundesliga game.

Football, as we recall as the beautiful game, has evolved drastically over time. The changes, which are touted to be improvements are incorporated for the betterment of the sport and are appreciated both by the fans and players. But like all things; we must not forget that a coin has two sides.

Few may not correlate on the fact that technologies which were thought to be of a boon, turned otherwise. The technology in question is VAR or in other words known as Video Assistant Referee. As per the law, the sole decision of whether to opt for VAR or overrule the information lies with the referee. So, let us dive deeper into the pros and cons of VAR, which might help you become a better judge.

Positives

The technology, which we see in Cricket in the form of DRS or Decision Review System has taken time to arrive in football. The incidents which were thought to be game-changing (red cards, penalties, mistaken identity, and goals) can no longer hurt a match, courtesy VAR. I wonder what would have happened if there was VAR during the 1986 World Cup, I guess you know what I mean.

Another important aspect which should be touched upon is the security of the referees. I am assuming as VAR gets accepted widely, there is likely to be lesser criticism in store for referees.

Lastly, VAR brings about a feeling of drama and anticipation. As the referee stops the game and walks away for consultation, there is a feeling of tension among fans both at the stadium as well as those watching on televisions.

Negatives

When VAR was introduced, the mantra behind it was 'minimum interference and maximum impact' which still needs polishing. In its initial stages, the whole thing just eats up too much time. Ultimately, bodies start cooling down, and the flow of the game gets hampered. Even for those at the stadium or watching at home, the time taken for each VAR decision can get annoying.

There is nothing concrete about VAR. As said earlier, the sole decision whether or not to opt for VAR lies with the on-field referee.

Lastly, along with the advancement of technology, the human element goes missing. There will be nothing left to debate on among friends or colleagues if there is no human error. Much of the debate is concentrated on offsides, potential red card offences, etc. and with VAR all these discussions go for a toss.

There has been much debate on VAR and how things should ideally pan out. But the fact that every coin has two sides is a reality, and we have to live with it. So, I leave it up to you to decide which side you guys are on.

Do drop in your comments and let me know your views on VAR.

