ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC confirm signing of ex-Atletico Madrid striker Braulio Nobrega

He is the fourth new Spanish player at BFC.

Braulio after scoring against Tottenham for Getafe

Bengaluru FC have completed the signing of Spanish striker Braulio Nobrega on a one-year deal. A statement on the club's official website read: "Bengaluru FC announced the signing of experienced Spanish forward Braulio Nóbrega Rodríguez on a one-year deal."

Braulio becomes the Blues' sixth foreign signing for next season's Indian Super League, having already signed Juanan Gonzalez, John Johnson, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu and Antonio Dovale during the summer window. With Juanan, Delgado and Dovale being Spanish, Braulio will have little difficulty easing into the team coached by Albert Roca, another Spaniard.

Upon signing on the dotted lines, Braulio expressed his delight, saying to the club's official website: "I’ve heard all I needed to about the club from the Spanish boys in the side and all I can say is that I’m thrilled to be part of it. I even heard a lot about the club when I was with Johor Darul Ta’zim."

He has wasted no time linking up with his new teammates after joining the Blues' pre-season tour of Spain, adding: “I’ve already put in a couple of sessions with the team and I feel very comfortable. It feels like I’ve been training and playing with this bunch for a while now. I will be doing all I can to help the club achieve its goals.”

Braulio came through the ranks at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and played at numerous Spanish La Liga clubs apart from having spells in Greece and Malaysia. He played at Johor Darul Ta'zim - the team Bengaluru FC knocked out in last year's AFC Cup - during the 2013-14 season.

However, his latest spell at Cyprus club Doxa was what caught the attention of Roca and co. Braulio amassed ten goals in 15 matches during his time at Doxa and comes to Bengaluru on a hot goal scoring streak. He will be expected to add more bite to the Blues attack alongside captain Sunil Chhetri and will be a key part of their attack now that CK Vineeth is no longer around.

Here is a quick video of the player scoring a stunning backheeled goal against Tottenham Hotspur.