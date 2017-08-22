ISL 2017: Chennaiyin confirm signing of former Valencia winger Jaime Gavilan

He becomes their fourth foreign signing for ISL 4.

Gavilan (L) playing for Getafe

Chennaiyin FC have made their fourth foreign signing for the 2017-18 Indian Super League season in Spanish winger Jaime Gavilan.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Chennaiyin FC has completed the signing of Spanish attacking midfielder Jaime Gavilan Martinez for the 2017-18 season of the Hero Indian Super League."

Our new signing is an ex youth Euro champion with Spain & played in UEFA Champions & Europa League. https://t.co/EyrWE0G2yJ #VanakkamGavilan pic.twitter.com/ngCakVFqXY — Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) August 22, 2017

Gavilan has played in the ISL in the past with Atletico de Kolkata in the 2015 season. The winger played every game of ISL-2 for ATK under their then head coach Antonio Habas and had four assists to his name. He came through the ranks at Spanish giants Valencia and made over 200 La Liga appearances in a career that has spanned 15 years.

The 32-year-old joins Raphael Augusto, Rene Mihelic and Inigo Calderon as Chennaiyin FC's new arrivals for the upcoming ISL campaign. Gavilan has had elite level experience in that he has played in La Liga and the Champions League.

Chennaiyin's new signing expressed his delight at signing on the dotted lines: "I am delighted to return to India and the ISL. I would like to thank Chennaiyin FC for giving me a chance to come back to India. I enjoyed my time here both on and off the field but this time I want to win the title. I look forward to giving my very best for Chennaiyin FC.”

The club's head coach John Gregory also saluted the exceptional career of Gavilan, saying: "Gavilan has exceptional technical quality with a fantastic CV. He also has the past experience of having played in the ISL two years ago when he had a very good season. He will add great value to our team going forward."

Gavilan joined South Korean club Suwon FC after leaving ATK at the end of the 2015 season. Suwon and Gavilan parted ways last month when the transfer window opened and will now link up with his new teammates for pre-season preparations for what will be the biggest ISL ever this year.

Although predominantly a winger, Gavilan can also play through the centre. Judging by the career he has had, Gavilan will almost certainly add very little to Chennaiyin in terms of goals but his experience and top-level pedigree will stand the 2015 champions in good stead for the forthcoming season.