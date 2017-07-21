ISL 2017: Three college footballers to feature in Player Draft

Trio caught the eye of AIFF scouts during RFYS campus football finals.

by Press Release News 21 Jul 2017, 18:13 IST

RFYS Trio in ISL Draft

It’s a dream come true of magnanimous proportions for three college boys who have emerged from the ambitious inaugural Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) campus football championship. If luck is on their side – the trio could step into the league of extraordinary footballers through the upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2017-18 Indian Players Draft.

Mumbai lad Umesh Perambra, and Ajith Sivan and Akshay Joshy from Kerala have been drafted in the Hero ISL Players Draft scheduled on Sunday, 23rd July in Mumbai.

The talented trio first caught the eye of AIFF scouts during RFYS championship finals in January 2017 and soon were invited for India U-23 selection camp for AFC Championship Qualifiers under Stephen Constantine in Mumbai.

Umesh Parembra, a central defender who played for Thakur College (Mumbai) was impressive at the back for his team as they made it to the RFYS College Finals this January. He is an attacking midfielder and will be keen to get an opportunity to horn his skills in ISL.

Young Akshay Joshy was spotted at RFYS representing his college Sacred Heart, Kochi while Ajith Sivan is the third college boy to sign for the draft. The midfielder stood out in the RFYS finals despite his Nirmala College – Kochi ending up on losing side against Charuchandra College (Kolkata).

As the ISL Indian Player Draft would unfold on Sunday, it will be a day of anxiety for the friends and family members of the trio waiting with baited breaths.

Mrs. Sheela Joshy, Akshay’s mother is elated to see her son breaking into professional football. “As Keralites, we are really excited on Akshay getting this opportunity in the ISL draft. It’s a huge moment for us. Akshay has always dreamed of playing football – this is a proud moment for him and family to feature in the Draft. We would love if Akshay gets picked by Kerala Blasters, but we will support any team that Akshay would get a chance to play.”