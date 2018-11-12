ISL 2018-19: 5 Areas where Kerala Blasters need to improve

Kerala Blasters' captain Sandesh Jhinghan [Image: ISL]

Kerala Blasters, the most fan-followed club in ISL, is finding its place in the lower mid-table even after showing an improved performance compared to the previous season. The Blasters have 7 points from as many games this season with 1 win and 4 draws in their kitty.

They started the season brilliantly with a win against the arch-rivals ATK, followed by 4 consecutive draws. They lost the next two matches at home against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, two of the most attacking teams in this ISL.

The amazing performances by the Indian youngsters is certainly a major positive factor for Blasters this season with the likes of Mohammad Rakip and Sahal Abdul Samad rising to the occasion securing a place in the starting XI ahead of their experienced counterparts.

Seiminlen Doungel, Halicharan Narzary and the local boy Prasanth Karuthadathkuni also have shown some brilliant display of football, even though inconsistent at times. Another positive is the role played by Nikola Krčmarević in the defensive midfield, a position which was vacant once Mehtab left the team.

However, luck and the referees seem to stand against Blasters with some major decisions going against the favour of Blasters majorly affecting the result of few matches. With the best Indian contingent Blasters had ever in the ISL History, the team needs to try their hearts out to impress the all-amazing Kerala fans.

There are a lot of areas in which Kerala Blasters need to improve in this season of ISL. Let us have a look:

#5 Finding the proper combination

Kerala Blasters seem inclined to change their lineup in each and every game they played this season. Much-settled teams like Bengaluru FC have a confirmed starting lineup throughout the tournament which is reflecting in their performance on the pitch. Blasters are yet to find that proper combination in the middle which can rattle any opposition.

Only Jhinghan and Krcmarevic have started in all the 7 games this season. The constant changes in the midfield is a worrying factor for the Blasters. With a handful of youngsters who can play in the midfield, David James is shuffling them every now and then.

In the defence, the experienced Indian international Anas Edathodika debuted for Blasters only in the 7th game of the season. Lakic-Pesic was partnering along with the Blasters captain Sandesh Jhingan in the central defence in place of Anas as he was suspended in the first 3 games.

In the forward lineup too, James is making frequent changes which is unsettling the team chemistry a bit. Also, David James has confirmed that he is building a team for the future, not just having this season in mind. So we are up for some more experimental changes this season.

