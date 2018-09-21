ISL 2018-19: 5 best midfielders to watch out for

Shannon Nogueira FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 349 // 21 Sep 2018, 10:33 IST

The 5th edition of the Indian Super League is just around the corner and with every passing year, this competition keeps getting bigger and better. When the bar of the competition is raised every year, it becomes an additional responsibility for the players not only to perform well but also to cope up with the pressure that every new season brings.

Every side has made some key new signings to bolster the strength of their squad, and it wouldn't be surprising to know that most of these signings have been midfielders.

Very often we tend to ignore the key role played by midfielders in shaping up a teams attack or defense. Midfielders have a major hand in both play-making, as well as in controlling the game for their side. We have seen midfielders who can be amazing goal scoring prospects for their team, as well as midfielders who can play the role of an extra man in defense. With the latest edition of ISL season just around the corner, let us take a look at the 5 best midfielders to watch out for during this 2018-19 campaign.

#5 Jonathan Vila ( FC Pune City)

JONATHAN VILA

A product of Celta's youth academy, Jonathan Vila is FC Pune City's latest and most promising midfield signing this season. Having gone head to head against the likes of FC Barcelona's frontman Lionel Messi and Juventes' star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Vila brings along with him a lot of experience from Europe's top competition where he represented Celta in the LaLiga.

This 32 year old defensive midfielder will be a solid reinforcement to the FC Pune City midfield because of his composed style of play. He is an immovable rock in the center of the field who has a brilliant track record for anticipating the opponents passes. Blessed with stellar passing ability, Jonathan Vila is definitely one of the best midfielders we should watch out for.

#4 Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)

HUGO BOUMAS

Hugo Boumas is not a new face in the ISL but he is definitely one of the midfielders you must watch out for this season. The 23 year old attacking midfielder from Morocco was signed by FC Goa mid season in the 2017-18 campaign. Boumas not only has a good physique, but also displays great pace with the ball at this feet.

He is often seen as a huge threat for any opposition because of his short passes and solo dribbling ability. His goal scoring ability was also quite evident when he netted 5 goals for FC Goa last season. He has also scored a few goals in FC Goa's pre-season tour and we are hoping to see more from him this season.

#3 Raphael Augusto (CHENNAIYIN FC)

RAPHAEL AUGUSTO

It is no surprise that Raphael Augusto's name appears on this list of best midfielders to watch out for this season. This Brazilian midfielder has often been termed as an ideal playmaker for his side.

Augusto plays the number 8 role for the Chennaiyin side and is most likely to take charge of the attacking build up for his side. Augusto is a regular starter in the Chennaiyin FC line up and is very adaptable to different roles assigned to him. With an impressive display of performances in the past, will Augusto maintain his fine run in the ISL?

#2 Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Jamshedpur FC)

JERRY MAWIHMINGTHANGA

He may not have the stature and physique for an ideal footballer but this 21 year old boy from Mizoram does have the ability and talent to be one of the most interesting prospects for Indian football. Jerry was signed in 2017 by Jamshedpur FC after his brilliant stint for DSK Shivajians.

He also holds the record for scoring the quickest ISL goal (22 secs) in his match against Kerala Blasters. He is quick on his feet and can give the opponents a run for their money. He possesses the skill to play key passes in the opponents' half, thus causing a threat to the opposition. It will indeed be a pleasure to watch him play a key role in the midfield for Jamshedpur FC.

#1 Mohammed Rafique (Mumbai City FC)

MOHAMMED RAFIQUE

Rafique, the latest arrival at Mumbai City FC, is the same man who scored the winning goal for ATK in the ISL 2014 season. The former ATK and East Bengal midfielder joined Mumbai in July following a decent season with East Bengal in the I-League.

Rafique, who has also featured for the Indian senior team on several occasions has great control on the ball and can establish a great understanding with any player. Mumbai have paired him alongside the likes of Raynier Fernandes and Milan Singh in the midfield. This midfield trio will definitely be one to watch out for.