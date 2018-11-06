ISL 2018-19: 5 Controversies from the league so far this season

The coveted ISL Trophy [Image: ISL]

We are almost approaching the middle stages of the Indian Super League this year and it has witnessed many extraordinary matches in the past few weeks. There have been many surprising events which no one would have expected, with defending champions Chennaiyin FC failing to register a single win in the tournament. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC is at the second spot of the table with 11 points.

Football and controversies go hand in hand and the Indian Super League has had its share of shameful moments. Football is a game where emotions flow out from the players and it spreads to fans who are involved with the game. Even calm and composed people tend to lose their cool.

Let us have a look at the 5 controversies from the Indian Super League so far:

#5 Sacking of Miguel Angel Portugal

Miguel Angel Portugal is a former Real Madrid player [Image: ISL]

Miguel Angel Portugal took charge of the team from FC Pune City’s former coach Ranko Popovic earlier this summer. Popovic inspired the team from the West to a top-four finish in the last edition but was not retained for the season. Miguel Portugal was expected to deliver for them but he somehow managed to let them down!

After a 1-1 stalemate in their opening fixture against Delhi Dynamos FC, Miguel’s boys lost 0-2 away to Mumbai City FC and followed it up with a disastrous 0-3 defeat versus Bengaluru FC at home. The poor show was more than what the club bosses could bear and the Spaniard was shown the door! Pradyum Reddy was replaced as the head coach of FC Pune City following Portugal's departure.

The Arjun Kapoor co-owned side is now at the 9th position of the league table with just 2 points from 5 matches. They are scheduled to play the Chennaiyin FC in the coming week. It will be a clash of the two bottom-placed teams, a win will keep FC Pune City’s hopes alive in the competition while Chennaiyin FC is also in a similar position.

