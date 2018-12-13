ISL 2018-19: 5 most exciting matches so far - last-minute goals and a first-half hat-trick

Bartholomew Ogbeche of NorthEast United

Apart from the six boring goalless draws – five of which happened very recently – the fifth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been an exciting affair. Some breath-taking goals and nail-biting finishes have ensured the tournament lives up to its reputation.

The tournament saw defending champions Chennaiyin FC’s performance go from bad to worse with every match. Also, two-time finalists Kerala Blasters’ suffered a series of defeats after the opening day ATK win, leading to a dip in attendance for their home matches from the Manjappada.

ATK, after a forgettable season last time around, are slowly making their progress along with Jamshedpur FC, who just missed their play-off berth last time.

There’s been no stopping of Bengaluru FC as they have maintained their hold over the top spot on the ISL table. But the surprising team this season is definitely the NorthEast United FC, sitting at the third position of the league table. The Highlanders have never finished within the top-four but with some exciting talents this time around, they are surely the team to beat.

With some exciting talent in every team, the matches have been a treat to watch. We've picked out five of the most exciting matches of this season:

#5 FC Goa 3-2 Delhi Dynamos

Edu Bedia of FC Goa pulled off a last-gasp winner against Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos are often being criticised for their lack of fighting spirit on the pitch. Delhi would either drew or lose a match despite being in a favourable position. But against FC Goa, the real Delhi emerged, something the supporters were waiting for.

Against a dominant side like Goa, it was thought Delhi would have a tough time on the field. Surprisingly, Delhi had the upper hand for most of the match.

They went ahead through a brilliant goal from Bikramjit Singh. Though Edu Bedia got the equaliser, there was no stopping Delhi. They got the lead again thanks to superb effort from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

It was 75 minutes on the clock and supporters were waiting for an upset. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Delhi lost their concentration in the final quarter of the match and allowed opposition to score two goals.

It was a traditional display from Goa but the way Delhi put up an inspiring performance was an example for all the other teams.

