ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch details

Nothing less than a splendid treat for the fans is expected when Bengaluru FC comes up against ATK at Kolkata

Both the teams are coming after wins and would be aiming at continuing the momentum.

ATK has seven points, but has played five matches so far - two wins, two loses and a draw. Still, Steve Coppell wouldn’t be satisfied as his team hasn’t been able to secure any consecutive wins. A win in this stage would be very key in the long run, which the club would be very aware of.

Bengaluru FC is a team in a state of relief. Though the club has seven points in their bag, they have played only three games.

While the Sunil Chhetri led team registered wins against Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City, they played out a draw against Jamshedpur FC. Six goals from three matches are good numbers, the manager can remain positive of.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Match Information

Date: 31 October

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

ATK

ATK has the complete squad available for selection without any injuries or suspensions. Steve Coppell might not make any gambles in the lineup as he will have to rely on the consistent defence to face the likes of Miku, Chhetri and Udanta.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC too does not have any injuries or suspensions. Carles Cuadrat will most probably field an unchanged XI. As all his departments are running coordinated, Cuadrat would just have to draw the right tactics.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Lineups

ATK (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharja, Aiborlang Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Manuel Lanzarote, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh, Kalu Uche

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri, Miku

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Form Guide

ATK: W-D-W-L-L

Bengaluru FC: W-D-W-L-L

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

ATK: 0

Bengaluru FC: 2

Draws: 0

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Key Players

ATK

ATK’s goalscoring hopes will be on their Nigerian striker Kalu Uche. The 35-year old has scored one goal in this season and will be key in finishing the attacks. Uche can play a great role in reducing the pressure building on Manuel Lanzarote.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC owns a star-studded attacking lineup. Facing ATK, the Blues will have Dimas Delgado to play a better role than Sunil Chhetri or Miku. The Spanish midfielder will be responsible for the balls to reach the forwards.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Predictions

Both the teams are tied on points, though ATK has played more matches. A close match is sure to take place. But, Bengaluru FC might get the three points for they have a more settled side.

Predicted Score ATK 0-1 Bengaluru FC